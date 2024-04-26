The 2024 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report

April 26, 2024Cleanfax Staff
2024 Restoration Benchmarking Survey

The restoration industry has responded, and the data and statistics are now available. Get ready to dig into the 2024 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report, sponsored by Legend Brands. In the following pages, you will get the information you need to compare your numbers to those of your peers and see where you might be on par with the industry or—perhaps—need to readjust some of your business strategies.

As part of the survey invitation sent to qualified disaster restoration professionals, Cleanfax asked respondents to share their top concerns they see as instrumental in shaping the industry’s future and making it, as one called it, “a better place to work.”

All responses Cleanfax surveys are confidential.

Cost of doing business

Rising costs were among the top of the concerns for many who responded to the survey. While costs increase, insurance companies are reluctant to increase what they pay contractors who perform the work. “There is a lack of price increase,” one respondent said, “and the cost of goods is increasing too rapidly. The higher cost of doing business is a concern.”

One indicated that the cost of doing business spans the entire spectrum of company financials. From cash flow issues resulting from slow payment for services to third-party invoice analysis, many fight the battle of “pricing and adjusters scrutinizing every line item and potential profit item” on invoices.

Labor issues—again!

We can’t seem—as an industry—to get away from ongoing labor issues and the lack of willing and qualified workers. As indicated in “The top 5 challenges” in this survey, recruiting and retaining quality staff was by far the biggest concern, with 83% declaring this as the main issue in their business.

One respondent said the pool of workers is nowhere near where it needs to be. While he did say he can find workers—after much effort—“finding productive employees, good labor,” is an ongoing challenge.

Read on and compare this year’s survey results, data, and statistics to what your company is doing.

 

 

About this report: The data recorded in this survey is based on results from restoration contractors who responded to invitations to participate. Results are not necessarily based on audited financial statements.

See all results from this survey at www.cleanfax.com/2024-restoration-survey.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

RIA Cost of Doing Business Rerport

RIA and App KnowHow Debut New Survey on the Cost of Doing Business

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Health & Safety / Industry Research / Marketing & Sales / News
2023 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey

Participate in the 2024 Restoration Benchmarking Survey [Special Prize Opportunity!]

Industry Research / News
Marketing concept

Online Poll: How Would You Describe Your Marketing Efforts?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / News
Homeowner after the fire

Online Poll: Does the Homeowners Insurance Crisis Concern You?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / News
Duct cleaning

White Paper: Effects of Negative Air Duct Pressure on Flex Ducting

Industry Research
2023 into the future

The Future of the Cleaning Industry

Industry Research / ISSA 100th Year Anniversary / Leadership Tips

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Polls

As a floor cleaning contractor, which of the following best describes your approach to marketing:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...