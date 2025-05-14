U.S. Green Building Council Offers City-Scale 2025 LEED Certification

May 14, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Chicago skyline

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) announced the 16 local governments that will participate in the 2025 LEED for Cities Certification Cohort. The program supports efforts from local governments nationwide to maximize efficiency, resilience, health, and quality of life for residents.

USGBC helps cohort participants build plans and capacity to achieve sustainability goals, including LEED for Cities certification. Through their participation, local governments set goals, collect data, and validate performance against standardized sustainability and quality of life metrics in the LEED for Cities rating system.

“City governments play a critical role in advancing public and environmental health, resilience and economic prosperity across their communities,” said Peter Templeton, USGBC president and CEO. “We applaud this cohort for prioritizing these outcomes and committing to meaningful actions on sustainability and community wellbeing. The LEED for Cities framework helps local governments track performance, identify opportunities for improvement, and implement best practices—delivering near-term benefits and lasting positive impact.”

The annual cohort is a component of USGBC’s Local Government Leadership Program. The program is made possible through a partnership with Bank of America and has provided direct support to nearly 120 U.S. local governments representing 55 million people. The program aims to equip local leaders with the tools they need to be successful in advancing green building and sustainable development practices in their communities and accelerate progress on sustainability and climate action in cities, towns, and counties across the U.S.

The 2025 cohort represents a combined population of more than 14 million people. Participating local governments include:

  • Ashland, Massachusetts
  • Aurora, Illinois
  • Brighton, Colorado
  • Cook County, Illinois (Chicago)
  • Delray Beach, Florida
  • Farmers Branch, Texas
  • Harris County, Texas
  • King County, Washington (Seattle)
  • Lafayette, Indiana
  • Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Mercer Island, Washington
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Riverside, California
  • Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
  • West Lafayette, Indiana

Since the program’s inception in 2017, resilience and sustainability have become increasingly important factors in every community’s success. Using the LEED for Cities rating system, local governments demonstrate their performance in resilience planning, energy efficiency, green spaces, mobility management, public health, responsible procurement, stormwater management, and green building policy.

In addition to the national certification cohort, the Local Government Leadership Program includes regional leadership summits to deepen engagement with local governments and facilitate sharing of best practices on green building and sustainable development. The program has also established LEED for Cities Accelerators to assist local governments new to LEED for Cities with collecting data, benchmarking sustainability performance, and navigating the certification program.

Learn more about the Local Government Leadership Program.

For more information, visit the LEED for Cities page.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

International Code Council’s Building Safety Month 2025

Building Safety Month Focuses on Disaster Preparedness

News
AnyWeather Restoration

AnyWeather Restoration Opens in Cincinnati Area

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Trusted Restorer by More Floods

More Floods Rebrands to Trusted Restorer

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Aramsco

Aramsco Acquires Jon-Don’s Business Assets

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Hispanic restoration worker

Bridging the Language Gap: Overcoming Training Obstacles for Spanish Speaking Staff

events / News
Restorerz's new CEO Edgar Mirzoian

Restorerz Emergency Services Names Edgar Mirzoian CEO

New Hires and Appointments / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What portion of your business comes from third-party administrator (TPA) programs?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...