Online Poll: What Portion of Your Business Comes From TPA Programs?

Strong opinions regarding third-party administrators (TPAs) abound, and yet still, many in the restoration industry wonder whether they should enter the TPA world?

Most professionals can’t stand all the back and forth that happens with a TPA. Still, TPAs allow some operators to improve efficiency and job documentation.

Ultimately, TPAs aren’t going to disappear; if anything, the space is getting more crowded with new TPAs daily. With the space constantly changing, we are asking you to provide feedback on what portion of your business comes from TPA programs?

I don't do restoration.

