More Floods Rebrands to Trusted Restorer

May 13, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Trusted Restorer by More Floods

More Floods rebranded to Trusted Restorer, which reflects the company’s evolution and the wide range of services its members provide today.

“For years, More Floods has been known for water damage restoration,” said Darcy Koan, Trusted Restorer’s vice president and general manager. “But our members do so much more—handling everything from mold and fire restoration to full reconstruction. The name Trusted Restorer signals a broader commitment to supporting restoration professionals across all types of services.”

While the More Floods name is changing, the mission stays the same. Trusted Restorer will continue offering specialized training, personalized coaching, and proven marketing and operational systems to grow and scale your business.

“Our goal has always been to help restoration businesses thrive, and that’s not changing,” Koan added. “Our mission is to be a trusted strategic advisor and collaborative partner.”

The company remains dedicated to helping restoration businesses grow, increase profits, and dominate their markets—without relying on franchising, third-party administrators (TPAs), or expensive lead programs.

For more information about the rebrand or how Trusted Restorer works with restoration companies, please contact [email protected] or call (866) 667- 3356.

