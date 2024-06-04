Unlock the Power of Video

June 4, 2024Jeff Cross
Video marketing

What marketing strategies do you use for your cleaning and restoration business? Have you considered utilizing the power of video?

In a recent episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, business coach and strategist John Clendenning discussed how incorporating video marketing into your business strategy can drive growth and enhance your company’s reputation.

The rise of video marketing

In the world of business, video is a game-changer, offering opportunities for companies to connect with the public and provide credibility. Despite the initial anxiety some may feel about appearing on camera, video marketing has been shown to be an effective tool for building authenticity and trustworthiness in the marketplace.

While technical concerns and lack of confidence may hold back some from embracing video marketing, the process can be straightforward. Companies can create appealing video content by starting with foundational material, such as sharing how your business was founded, discussing your services, and responding to frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Creating authentic content

Clendenning encourages businesses to showcase their expertise and problem-solving capabilities through video. Whether addressing common cleaning issues, showing insights into your process, or sharing customer experiences, video can allow a business to be a trusted authority in its field. With smartphones and user-friendly editing apps, you can develop compelling video content with minimal investment.

Optimizing for different platforms

Clendenning advises editing the length and format to suit different platforms when distributing your video. Short videos under a minute are ideal for platforms like Instagram. Share longer videos on YouTube or embed them on a business website.

The ultimate payoff

Those who invest in video marketing become leaders and gain an edge in the industry. And, when you connect with a younger audience who values digital engagement and authenticity, your company can stay ahead of the curve, future-proofing its marketing efforts.

 

Watch the full interview below:

Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].








