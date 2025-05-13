Building Safety Month Focuses on Disaster Preparedness

The International Code Council’s Building Safety Month campaign continues into its third week with an emphasis on building safety preparedness. Preparing and planning for potential disasters can significantly diminish building damage and help ensure the resiliency and sustainability of communities around the world.

Week Three: Building Your Defense, emphasizes how building safety impacts everyday lives and highlights fire and water safety tips, as well as how to limit damage to buildings during natural disasters.

“Strong communities start with good preparation,” said David Spencer, Code Council Board president. “Through small actions like developing a fire escape plan and preparing an emergency kit, you’re not just planning ahead, you’re protecting what matters most.”

Communities nationwide are issuing proclamations declaring May 2025 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here or submit one here.

To participate in Building Safety Month: