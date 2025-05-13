Building Safety Month Focuses on Disaster Preparedness

May 13, 2025Cleanfax Staff
International Code Council’s Building Safety Month 2025

The International Code Council’s Building Safety Month campaign continues into its third week with an emphasis on building safety preparedness. Preparing and planning for potential disasters can significantly diminish building damage and help ensure the resiliency and sustainability of communities around the world.

Week Three: Building Your Defense, emphasizes how building safety impacts everyday lives and highlights fire and water safety tips, as well as how to limit damage to buildings during natural disasters.

“Strong communities start with good preparation,” said David Spencer, Code Council Board president. “Through small actions like developing a fire escape plan and preparing an emergency kit, you’re not just planning ahead, you’re protecting what matters most.”

Communities nationwide are issuing proclamations declaring May 2025 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here or submit one here.

To participate in Building Safety Month:

 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

AnyWeather Restoration

AnyWeather Restoration Opens in Cincinnati Area

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Trusted Restorer by More Floods

More Floods Rebrands to Trusted Restorer

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Aramsco

Aramsco Acquires Jon-Don’s Business Assets

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Hispanic restoration worker

Bridging the Language Gap: Overcoming Training Obstacles for Spanish Speaking Staff

events / News
Restorerz's new CEO Edgar Mirzoian

Restorerz Emergency Services Names Edgar Mirzoian CEO

New Hires and Appointments / News
National Small Business Week 2025

Celebrate American Spirit of Entrepreneurship During National Small Business Week

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What portion of your business comes from third-party administrator (TPA) programs?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...