Insurcomm Restoration Accelerates Midwest Expansion with New Office in Columbus, Ohio

December 8, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Insurcomm

Insurcomm Restoration, a Fortify company, opened of a new Columbus, Ohio, office, its second in the state and a significant milestone in the company’s rapid Midwest expansion.

The launch of Columbus comes just weeks after Insurcomm opened its Cincinnati office and follows Fortify Cos.’ acquisition of Rytech Restoration, a move that expanded the company’s collective reach to more than 100 markets nationwide. Together, these steps strengthen Insurcomm’s ability to deliver dependable, around-the-clock restoration support across the state of Ohio.

The Columbus team will provide emergency restoration, environmental remediation, reconstruction, and biohazard services for families, property owners, and commercial facilities throughout central Ohio. With fast mobilization, clear communication, and full-service recovery management, Insurcomm brings local communities the skilled expertise needed to protect what matters most and turn unexpected disruption into a path forward.

“Expanding into Columbus means more people will have access to teams who understand and truly care about the human side of this work,” said Kelly Brewer, CEO of Fortify Cos. “We are not just showing up to complete a job. We are showing up to guide people through something they did not ask for and could not prepare for. What defines us is how we support customers in those moments when life has been interrupted. Columbus deserves that level of attention.”

Regional Vice President Rick Ohl, who oversees Insurcomm’s Midwest operations, will lead both the Cincinnati and Columbus locations. With more than 30 years of experience in restoration, construction, and large-loss recovery, Ohl is focused on building a high-performing team equipped for emergency response, commercial management, and complex loss coordination.

“In Ohio, dependability matters,” Ohl said. “Our teams show up, communicate clearly, and do the work right because people deserve everything going right when they’ve already been through enough. Columbus gives us the reach to support even more families and businesses with that level of care.”

With an expanded presence in Ohio, Insurcomm is equipped to respond more quickly, deploy larger teams, and manage complex losses with the reliable consistency expected across all Fortify brands. The addition of Columbus strengthens the company’s ability to support families, businesses, and communities with dependable restoration services at the moments they need them most.

