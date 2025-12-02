Fortify Companies Acquires Rytech Restoration

Fortify Companies a national property services platform backed by Summit Partners acquired Rytech Restoration one of the nation’s leading franchise restoration providers. The acquisition combines Rytech’s network of more than 100 franchise locations across 25 states with Insurcomm Restoration, Fortify’s company-owned restoration network, creating a combined organization serving more than 100 markets across 30-plus states.

“This partnership marks a significant step in our mission to deliver consistent, high-quality restoration services across the country while preserving strong local teams,” said Kelly Brewer, Fortify CEO. “Rytech’s franchise network shares our focus on customer service, operational excellence, and community trust. Together we will accelerate investment in technology, training, and service line expansion to better serve customers and partners nationwide.”

Rytech Restoration founder Bubba Ryan has chosen to retire following three decades of leadership after building the franchise system into a trusted national brand.

“Our franchise partners and team members are positioned for long term success with the support of the Fortify platform,” Ryan said. “I’m proud of what we built and confident this next chapter ensures Rytech’s continued growth.”

Randy Kerlin will continue as Rytech’s chief operating officer, leading day-to-day operations, while the existing Rytech leadership team remains intact.

The acquisition positions Fortify as a true national restoration platform, combining Rytech’s expansive franchise footprint with Insurcomm’s industry leading turnkey restoration, reconstruction, and catastrophe response capabilities.

Insurcomm, long recognized as a dominant provider across the Northeast for commercial large loss, contents restoration, and full-scale rebuild, adds specialized expertise and national response resources that will support and enhance the capabilities available to Rytech franchise partners, while preserving local ownership, customer relationships, and market leadership.

Together, the platform creates significant opportunity to better serve customers by delivering expanded local services and seamless coordination across complex, multi-location, and high severity losses nationwide.