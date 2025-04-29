First-Time CEO, Big-Time Impact: Kelly Brewer on Her First 90 Days with Insurcomm

April 29, 2025Jeff Cross
Kelly Brewer

In this episode of Take 5 with Cleanfax, Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director, visits with Kelly Brewer, Insurcomm CEO, to hear firsthand about her leadership journey, the growth and success of one of the leading restoration companies, and what lies ahead for the company she now runs.

Brewer shares personal insights about her background and what motivated her to take on the CEO role — a new position she is determined to embrace with vision and determination. We dive into the history of Insurcomm, the company’s scaling success, and the meaning behind its distinctive name.

She wraps up the conversation with practical, actionable advice that thousands of restoration business owners and professionals can use to strengthen their companies.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!

Read Jeff Cross's Posts

Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

Follow Jeff Cross

Related Posts

PAX Services Group

PAX Services Group Acquires Culbertson Co. of Virginia

Growth & Acquisitions / News
lead paint

Milwaukee Public Schools Lead Hazards Grow

News / Sustainability
EPA

Major EPA Actions to Combat PFAS Contamination

News / Sustainability
RIA KnowHow Cost of Doing Business Survey

RIA and KnowHow Launch the 2025 Cost of Doing Business Survey

News
Troy Harrison

Kindness Isn’t Weakness

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
St. Louis Team joins North Atlanta franchisee for his grand opening: from left to right, Nick Lauer, Will Walton, and Steve Lauer.

ReCoat Revolution Awards 21 Territories in 4 Months

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How do you view sustainability as part of your business growth strategy?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...