First-Time CEO, Big-Time Impact: Kelly Brewer on Her First 90 Days with Insurcomm

In this episode of Take 5 with Cleanfax, Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director, visits with Kelly Brewer, Insurcomm CEO, to hear firsthand about her leadership journey, the growth and success of one of the leading restoration companies, and what lies ahead for the company she now runs.

Brewer shares personal insights about her background and what motivated her to take on the CEO role — a new position she is determined to embrace with vision and determination. We dive into the history of Insurcomm, the company’s scaling success, and the meaning behind its distinctive name.

She wraps up the conversation with practical, actionable advice that thousands of restoration business owners and professionals can use to strengthen their companies.

