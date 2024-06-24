ATI Restoration Names Adrian Frank Chief Program Officer

June 24, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Adrian Frank_800

ATI Restoration LLC, named Adrian Frank chief program officer. With a background in finance, IT, management, and education and training, Frank transitioned into consulting after starting his career in restoration.

“I am excited to return to my roots in the restoration industry and join a team I have known for almost 30 years,” Frank said. “As CPO, I look forward to helping the amazing team at ATI continue to grow and exceed their goals.”

He previously held the positions of founder and president at AKF Associates LLC. Additionally, Frank has served as global client services executive, senior executive vice president head of technical services, CEO, and senior executive vice president of operations at J.S. Held.

ATI hired Frank as it finalizes its enterprise resource planning system and moves to unify its 70 locations under the “One ATI” initiative. Within the last two weeks, ATI has hired two other positions in the form of vice president of insurance and TPA services and sales vice president of East region.

According to David Carpenter, ATI CEO, Frank will be responsible for aligning the operations of all ATI offices to ensure reliable and efficient service delivery.

“Adrian’s appointment as chief program officer marks a significant milestone for ATI Restoration,” Carpenter said. “His vast experience, proven leadership, and strategic vision make him the perfect fit to lead our efforts in unifying our operations and ensuring we deliver exceptional service to our clients nationwide. Adrian’s role will be pivotal as we strive to integrate our locations and operate as One ATI.”

