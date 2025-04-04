PuroClean Powers into 2025 with Growth, Innovation, and a Focus on Franchise Engagement

April 4, 2025Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean Van

 PuroClean is building on a year of growth, innovation, and franchise success. As a franchise leader in property restoration and remediation, the brand is expanding its footprint with new franchise owners across six states and strengthening franchisee support. With the introduction of its PuroLaunch initiative and a renewed focus on franchise engagement, PuroClean is creating more opportunities for entrepreneurs and is on track to reach 500 franchise locations this year.

In 2025, PuroClean introduced the PuroLaunch program, an initiative designed to streamline and enhance the onboarding process for new franchise owners. The six-month program provides structured training, hands-on support, and direct mentorship, all focused on helping new franchise owners reach profitability in the shortest amount of time.

In the first quarter of 2025, PuroClean welcomed 16 new franchise owners, further expanding its national footprint. These new partners bring diverse expertise, ensuring more communities have access to the brand’s trusted restoration services. The new franchise locations will serve the following territories:

  • Davenport, Illinois – Robert “Rob” Bowers, Donald “DJ” McDaniel, Derek Varner, Jeremy Music
  • Jamesburg, New Jersey – Caryn Hackney and Denise Hackney
  • Lakeville, Minnesota – Miguel and Mindy Rocha
  • Pompano Beach, Florida – Othneil “Neil” Baudouin and Jacques “Jack” Morisset
  • Porterville, California – Joshua “Josh” Ayers and Robert Lassotovitch
  • Van Nuys, California – Crosby “Chris” Haddadian and Lale Haddadian
  • West Fort Worth, Texas – Kelly and Reinaldo “RJ” Sudberry

PuroClean remains committed to strategic growth, with a key goal of increasing opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs, aiming to add 10 new veteran-owned franchises this year. Among the new franchise locations listed above, three—Van Nuys, Davenport, and West Fort Worth—are owned by veterans, reinforcing PuroClean’s ongoing dedication to supporting those who have served our country as they build successful businesses.

“As we move further into 2025, we remain focused on the growth and innovation that will drive PuroClean’s continued success,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and COO. “With the introduction of PuroLaunch and our focus on engagement, we’re equipping our Franchise Owners with the tools and support they need to thrive. Our momentum reflects the strength of our system, the dedication of our team, and the trust our communities place in us.”

In addition to growth, engagement is a key priority for PuroClean in 2025. The company is fostering deeper connections by encouraging franchise owners to attend events, participate in training, collaborate with their peers, and stay actively engaged with the home office—all part of reinforcing PuroClean’s culture of active collaboration, which strengthens the brand.

“The future of franchising is about more than growth, it’s about building a strong, engaged network,” said Tim Courtney, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “We’re focused on connecting the right entrepreneurs with the right opportunities and equipping them with the tools to succeed. By fostering collaboration, continuous learning, and hands-on support, we’re shaping a franchise system that thrives in an evolving industry.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Construction worker

March Construction Employment Up Slightly Year Over Year, Industry Warns of Tariff Effects

News
Online Survey Form. Man Filling List On Laptop Computer

Shape the Future of Restoration: Participate in the 2025 Cleanfax Restoration Benchmarking Survey

Industry Research / News
Doug Heiferman

Get IICRC Certified Online in Just 2 Days

News
Gabe Diab

ATI Appoints Gabe Diab Chief Financial Officer

New Hires and Appointments / News
Voda Cleaning and Restoration

Voda Cleaning & Restoration Receives $20M in Funding

Growth & Acquisitions / News
IICRC-standards

Australia Standard Published: AS-IICRC S500 Standard for Professional Water Damage Restoration

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How do you view sustainability as part of your business growth strategy?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...