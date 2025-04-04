PuroClean Powers into 2025 with Growth, Innovation, and a Focus on Franchise Engagement

PuroClean is building on a year of growth, innovation, and franchise success. As a franchise leader in property restoration and remediation, the brand is expanding its footprint with new franchise owners across six states and strengthening franchisee support. With the introduction of its PuroLaunch initiative and a renewed focus on franchise engagement, PuroClean is creating more opportunities for entrepreneurs and is on track to reach 500 franchise locations this year.

In 2025, PuroClean introduced the PuroLaunch program, an initiative designed to streamline and enhance the onboarding process for new franchise owners. The six-month program provides structured training, hands-on support, and direct mentorship, all focused on helping new franchise owners reach profitability in the shortest amount of time.

In the first quarter of 2025, PuroClean welcomed 16 new franchise owners, further expanding its national footprint. These new partners bring diverse expertise, ensuring more communities have access to the brand’s trusted restoration services. The new franchise locations will serve the following territories:

Davenport, Illinois – Robert “Rob” Bowers, Donald “DJ” McDaniel, Derek Varner, Jeremy Music

Jamesburg, New Jersey – Caryn Hackney and Denise Hackney

Lakeville, Minnesota – Miguel and Mindy Rocha

Pompano Beach, Florida – Othneil “Neil” Baudouin and Jacques “Jack” Morisset

Porterville, California – Joshua “Josh” Ayers and Robert Lassotovitch

Van Nuys, California – Crosby “Chris” Haddadian and Lale Haddadian

West Fort Worth, Texas – Kelly and Reinaldo “RJ” Sudberry

PuroClean remains committed to strategic growth, with a key goal of increasing opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs, aiming to add 10 new veteran-owned franchises this year. Among the new franchise locations listed above, three—Van Nuys, Davenport, and West Fort Worth—are owned by veterans, reinforcing PuroClean’s ongoing dedication to supporting those who have served our country as they build successful businesses.

“As we move further into 2025, we remain focused on the growth and innovation that will drive PuroClean’s continued success,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and COO. “With the introduction of PuroLaunch and our focus on engagement, we’re equipping our Franchise Owners with the tools and support they need to thrive. Our momentum reflects the strength of our system, the dedication of our team, and the trust our communities place in us.”

In addition to growth, engagement is a key priority for PuroClean in 2025. The company is fostering deeper connections by encouraging franchise owners to attend events, participate in training, collaborate with their peers, and stay actively engaged with the home office—all part of reinforcing PuroClean’s culture of active collaboration, which strengthens the brand.

“The future of franchising is about more than growth, it’s about building a strong, engaged network,” said Tim Courtney, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “We’re focused on connecting the right entrepreneurs with the right opportunities and equipping them with the tools to succeed. By fostering collaboration, continuous learning, and hands-on support, we’re shaping a franchise system that thrives in an evolving industry.”