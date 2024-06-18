ATI Appoints Bernie Tobin as Sales Vice President of East Region

June 18, 2024
ATI Bernie Tobin 800x533

ATI Restoration (ATI) appointed Bernie Tobin sales vice president of the company’s east region. In this role, Tobin will aim to drive the organization’s growth and expansion efforts by overseeing a team of business development managers.

ATI is one of the largest disaster recovery and remediation service providers in the U.S. With more than three decades of management experience, Tobin begins his new role with a background in strategic planning, business development, claims adjusting, construction services, and marketing execution.

Tobin also previously served as co-founder of managing director of All-American Property Consultants (AAPC) and worked in claims for 15 years when he held various sales and marketing positions for SYZE Claims Solutions, Cunningham Lindsey, PuroClean, SERVPRO, and USF&G Insurance—respectively.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bernie to our leadership team,” said Anthony Caronchi, ATI’s East Division president. “His extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts throughout the east region. We are confident that his strategic insight and leadership will significantly contribute to our growth and success as a national provider.”

