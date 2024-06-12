ATI Restoration Appoints Vince Patane Vice President of Insurance and TPA Services

June 12, 2024
Vince Patane_800

ATI Restoration LLC named Vince Patane vice president of insurance and third-party administrator (TPA) services—a newly created role that aims to balance the company’s commercial and residential portfolios as one of the largest disaster recovery and remediation service providers in the U.S.

Patane previously served as an operations executive for a leading managed contractor network and began his career at ATI supporting various insurance programs. He also recently made contributions as regional vice president of the East, where he focused on integrating the business’ acquisitions into ATI.

In this new role, Patane will focus on the sales and operational components of insurance, agent, broker, TPA, and general business-to-business and direct-to-consumer strategies.

“Vince’s new role will reinforce our balanced portfolio serving both residential and commercial verticals, acknowledging the specific needs of each customer segment and the nuances in supporting all the various players that are involved in restoration,” said David Carpenter, ATI Restoration CEO. “This new role demonstrates our commitment to serving all our customers with prompt responses, utmost care, and empathy across all 70 locations.”

Since ATI began acquiring restoration companies in recent years, the commercial segment has been growing steadily alongside the exponential growth of its residential business. This company expansion, along with Patane’s new position, offers an opportunity for ATI to specialize in skill sets in both sectors. As vice president of insurance and TPA services, Patane hopes to build the right infrastructure to further support this growth.

