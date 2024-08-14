Another Warmest July on Record

August 14, 2024
Conceptual image of a city hit by extreme heatwave

July was Earth’s 14th straight month of record temperatures, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Last month, the world’s sea-surface temperatures were the second warmest on record, ending a run of 15 consecutive, record-setting months, NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) reported.

Last month’s temperatures were above average across much of the global land surface except for Alaska, southern South America, eastern Russia, Australia, and western Antarctica. North America saw its second-warmest July, while Africa, Asia, and Europe had their warmest Julys on record. North America is tracking its second-warmest temperatures on record through July of this year.

NOAA cited Hurricane Beryl—which made landfall in southeast Texas last month—as one of the most significant climate anomalies and events globally in July.

According to NCEI’s Global Annual Temperature Rankings Outlook, this year has a 77% chance to rank as the warmest year on record and nearly a 100% chance it will rank in the top five.

July also was California’s hottest month ever, which recorded an average temperature of 81.7 degrees, according to the Los Angeles Times. Several California cities posted record triple-digit temperatures with Death Valley’s average high temperature reaching 121.9 degrees. The hottest day in Death Valley was July 7, when it hit 129 degrees.

These extreme weather conditions helped spread several wildfires in California. As of Aug. 14, 818,570 acres have burned in the state, and1,170 structures were damaged or destroyed, according to Cal Fire. Park Fire, which started July 24 and is 40% contained, has become the state’s fourth largest and burned 429,263 acres alone.

