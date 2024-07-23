Globe Experiences Hottest Day Ever on July 21

July 23, 2024Cleanfax Staff
thermometer in the sun

The hottest day ever recorded globally occurred on Sunday, July 21, according to preliminary data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. Last year, four consecutive days in a row break the record—from July 3 to July 6, Rueters reported.

In the United States, July 21 also marked the fifth person to have died this month in state and national parks due to heat. The latest death occurred on Sunday in Utah, which marked another day of triple-degree temperatures in the West. The National Weather Service also has issued a heat warning for this week as triple-digit temperatures are expected across multiple western states.

More than two weeks after Beryl hit the U.S., heat-related deaths during the prolonged power outages have caused the number of storm-related fatalities to increase to nearly two dozen in Texas, the Associated Press reported. The hurricane knocked out electricity to nearly 3 million buildings, and hospitals reported a spike in heat-related illnesses in the area.

Additionally, as of July 13, 322 suspected heat-related deaths were tracked this year so far in Arizona’s Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and the fourth most-populated county in the U.S., according to its heat report dashboard. Almost 100 of those suspected heat deaths are attributed from July 7 to 13, when temperatures hit 118 degrees, NBC News reported. Nationwide, at least 73 heat-related deaths have occurred this year so far.

Sequentially, last month was the hottest June on record, which continued a 13-month streak of the hottest months reported. This puts 2024 on track to become the world’s hottest year reported, according to the EU monitoring service.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ISSA Scholars logo

ISSA Charities Awards 2024-2025 Scholarships

ISSA / News
Aramsco

Aramsco Appoints Mark Burdzinski Executive Vice President of Customer Experience

New Hires and Appointments / News
ISSA Logo

Healthcare Surfaces Institute Merges With ISSA

ISSA / News
Alex Duta Albiware 800x533

Hustlers Fail at Scale

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / Video
RUI

Atlas Restoration Specialists Joins RUI Holdings Family of Companies

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Tornado

Destructive, Deadly, and Record Weather Persists

Disasters / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...