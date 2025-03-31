Read the March/April 2025 Issue of CMM Online

The March/April issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

This edition focuses on sustainability practices, offering practical tips for installing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in facilities and controlling the breeding population of insects without relying on toxic sprays. It reveals the results of the annual In-House/Facility Management Survey, a useful benchmarking tool for in-house service providers, and explains the newest metrics to measure whether you are adequately cleaning for health.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

The Road to EV Charging

Implementing and maintaining electric vehicle charging stations and infrastructure

2025 CMM In-House/Facility Management Benchmarking Survey Report

Labor continues to be a challenge as the industry seeks to evolve through technology and sustainability

Look Beyond the Spray and Pray Model to Eliminate Pests

Choose sustainable methods for insect and rodent control this spring

Defining Cleaning for Health Through Metrics

Indexes provide a measurement for surface and air contaminants



7 Steps for Winning the Bid

Best practices for implementing requests for proposals

Appreciation Paves a Career Path to Success

Elevating the custodial role benefits your organization and its cleaning staff

Enlightening Tips for Carpet Fiber Identification

A burn test can give you all the information needed to clean carpet properly

ISSA Launches Community of Practice to Empower Cleaning Professionals

Safer Choices Forum will lead the future of sustainable facility management

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including a sustainability showcase.