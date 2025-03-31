Read the March/April 2025 Issue of CMM Online

March 31, 2025Cleanfax Staff
CMM March/April Digital issue

The March/April issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

This edition focuses on sustainability practices, offering practical tips for installing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in facilities and controlling the breeding population of insects without relying on toxic sprays. It reveals the results of the annual In-House/Facility Management Survey, a useful benchmarking tool for in-house service providers, and explains the newest metrics to measure whether you are adequately cleaning for health.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

The Road to EV Charging
Implementing and maintaining electric vehicle charging stations and infrastructure

2025 CMM In-House/Facility Management Benchmarking Survey Report
Labor continues to be a challenge as the industry seeks to evolve through technology and sustainability

Look Beyond the Spray and Pray Model to Eliminate Pests
Choose sustainable methods for insect and rodent control this spring

Defining Cleaning for Health Through Metrics
Indexes provide a measurement for surface and air contaminants

7 Steps for Winning the Bid
Best practices for implementing requests for proposals

 Appreciation Paves a Career Path to Success
Elevating the custodial role benefits your organization and its cleaning staff

Enlightening Tips for Carpet Fiber Identification
A burn test can give you all the information needed to clean carpet properly

ISSA Launches Community of Practice to Empower Cleaning Professionals

Safer Choices Forum will lead the future of sustainable facility management

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including a sustainability showcase.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Puroclean in California

PuroClean Expands Restoration Services Across California

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Puroclean's Steve White with Tamarac Firefighter James Murad

PuroClean Recognizes Community Leaders with Superhero Day Campaign

Community Outreach / News
RMS logo

Join Top Restoration Leaders at the RMS Owners Workshop

News
Nusrat Jung and Brandon Boor in tiny house

Air Inside May Be More Polluted Than Outside Due to Chemical Products

News
Happy diverse addicts sitting on chairs in circle, talking on group therapy meeting, discussing addiction, mental health problems. Multiethnic employees brainstorming on team training

What Followers Want From Their Leaders

Leadership Tips / News
Minimum Wage With Dollar &amp; Pennies

Gender Pay Gap Fueled by Experience and Career Choices

Labor / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...