AI Mistakes: The Risks, Costs, and Realities

Artificial intelligence is no longer the shiny new toy it was a year or two ago. Most business owners have experimented with it, many use it daily, and some are already building AI-powered workflows into their operations. As adoption has matured, so have the mistakes.

Dean Mercado, founder of Online Marketing Muscle, first examined the biggest AI mistakes business owners were making in late 2024. Revisiting the subject now, he finds that the errors have completely changed character. The mistakes happening today aren’t the fumbling of beginners. They are strategic missteps that quietly drain time, money, and momentum from a business.

“In 2024, the AI mistakes came from ignorance. We didn’t know what we didn’t know,” Mercado said. The tools have since evolved in leaps and bounds—daily, sometimes hourly. That pace has bred a more dangerous problem. “But in 2026, the biggest danger that we’re facing is false confidence.”

Mercado, who coaches extensively in the cleaning and restoration industries, has distilled what he sees in coaching sessions into 10 distinct items, a different set than the ones he flagged a year and a half ago. Some are costly. Some fly under the radar entirely. Three stand out, each approached from a different angle: one operational, one risk-oriented, and one rooted in leadership.

A prompt is not a process

The first mistake is operational, and Mercado said he sees business owners make it repeatedly. They confuse a prompt with a process.

“A prompt tells AI what to do once. A process tells your business what to do every single time … regardless of who runs it,” Mercado said. That distinction is what separates a one-off result from a repeatable asset.

Here is how it plays out. An owner writes a prompt, runs it, and gets a specific result. Sometimes the prompt is something rattled off in the moment. Sometimes it lives inside a ChatGPT history. Sometimes it gets saved into a stray Google or Microsoft Word document. In every version, retrievability suffers, and no one else on the team can reliably find it or run it.

The result is a one-off. A prompt written today may be irrelevant a week from now because so much has changed, and context does not carry from session to session. Built into a documented process, Mercado said, the story is different.

“Look at a prompt as a conversation starter,” Mercado said. “A process is an asset.”

That word—asset—is central to how he coaches. “Assets create leverage. Otherwise, you’re just creating more dependency on you,” he said. A handful of diagnostic questions reveal the problem. If the knowledge lives nowhere but your head, the context does not survive between sessions, or someone else cannot run it and reach the same result, the mistake is likely present.

Know where your data goes

The second mistake carries more urgency because it carries more risk. Owners are feeding proprietary data into AI without knowing where it goes.

Comfort with these tools has arrived fast, Mercado said, and with it a familiar human hope for a silver bullet. AI is not the magic pill. Most owners, he estimates, have no idea what happens to information after they pump it into ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, or any of the major tools.

For a cleaning company, the stakes are unusually high. “You have some of the most sensitive data that exists. You have people’s home addresses and phone numbers. You have access codes to maybe their home,” Mercado said. Commercial accounts carry the same exposure—building codes, entry details, and information plenty of people would like to get their hands on.

The risk is not limited to the owner. Staff present their own exposure, and Mercado pressed owners to ask what guardrails govern what employees can and cannot share. Proprietary information fed into AI can resurface, he warned, in someone else’s result minutes later.

Free tools magnify the danger. On the free tiers, he said, your input is almost certainly being used for training, which means the tool treats it as intelligence it can use anywhere. His remedy is blunt. “Stop playing cheap. At least go to the lowest paid model that they have,” Mercado said—typically $20 a month for most tools, a small price against the safety of a company, its clients, and its team.

Many owners already lean on AI to evaluate team members and even draft performance reviews, which Mercado said is fine, as long as you know where the data goes and what is and isn’t being shared. Almost no one reads the data-usage section of a privacy policy. He drew the parallel to social media platforms that built fortunes selling user data and targeting ads.

“If the tool is free, you’re the product. And in 2026, that product is your methodology, your client data, your competitive advantage,” Mercado said. He has long described AI as a force that brings everyone to the middle. “AI brings everybody to the middle. Makes the smart people dumber, makes the dumber people smarter,” he said. Surrender your proprietary edge to a free tool, and that edge begins to disappear.

Don’t outsource leadership

Both of the first two mistakes trace to a deeper one, and Mercado calls it the root cause of nearly everything on his list. Owners are outsourcing their leadership role to AI, and most don’t realize they are doing it.

The technology is not the problem, he said. People are. Humans get lazy quickly and take their eye off the ball, and the slippery slope leads to what he calls the dumbing down of humanity. It starts innocently—asking AI to help draft an email—and slides into dependence, where the email does not go out until AI signs off on it.

That leadership gap existed long before AI, Mercado said. The technology simply exposes it. “AI executes. It assists. It accelerates. It doesn’t lead,” he said.

The leader’s work is not transferable. “You define the vision. You set the standards. You build the culture,” Mercado said. The moment AI starts making the calls that require human judgment—how to handle a complaint, how to run the work—the issue stops being technological and becomes brand erosion. The differentiator that makes a client choose one company over another quietly breaks down.

The warning signs are recognizable. AI output reaching clients without review, strategic calls deferred to the tool, team decisions shaped by AI that the owner never sees, and a creeping mistrust of one’s own judgment all point to the same problem. Judgment, Mercado said, behaves like a muscle. “Muscles atrophy. If they don’t get used, they atrophy,” he said. Stop exercising judgment, and it weakens.

His summary is concise. “AI is a phenomenal assistant,” Mercado said. “It’s a terrible boss.”

The missing foundation

One thread runs through all three mistakes. Mercado calls it the foundation, and the problem is that most businesses never built one. “Because AI came so fast for all of us, we skipped building a foundation,” he said. A house on shaky ground is no place to be.

The fix starts with owners stepping back to tighten that foundation before scaling anything on top of it. “The owners that win aren’t the ones that have the most tools, or the coolest tools,” Mercado said. The advantage comes back to judgment, leadership, processes, intellectual property, and assets. AI amplifies whatever it finds. Mistake after mistake gets broadcast louder; a sound foundation gets projected faster, too.

There is no off-the-shelf audit for AI usage, Mercado said, the way a business owner might once have ordered a website audit. Every business is built differently, and a generic tool would likely misjudge what is right for any given operation. Until someone builds that tool—a solid business idea, he noted—his recommendation is low-tech: get a second set of eyes, even from a peer.

The conclusion is the same one he keeps returning to. AI is a powerful entity, but the human perspective is still the one that matters.

Watch the complete interview of listen to the podcast here