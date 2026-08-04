The Daily World Cup of Problem-Solving

If you work in a service business, you probably don’t need an alarm clock. You need a starter pistol.

The second your feet hit the floor, the day is off and running. Welcome to the World Cup of Problem-Solving. No opening ceremony. No torch. No gold medal. But there’s usually coffee. If you’re lucky, you get to drink it while it’s still warm.

The first problem of the day is usually at home. The dog is staring at you like you missed a very important meeting. The coffee maker is making a noise it definitely didn’t make yesterday. Your phone already has three messages, two urgent emails, and one customer who says, “This should only take a minute.” Around here, we all know that means lunch may be in danger.

People outside the service world sometimes think our job is to answer questions, fix things, schedule work, write estimates, handle complaints, and deliver results—all while smiling. And honestly, they aren’t wrong. They just forget the part where all of that happens at the same time, while the printer jams and someone asks to “squeeze in one more thing.”

Service people live in a world where every day comes preloaded with puzzles. A customer’s expectations don’t quite match the budget. A schedule looks great until a truck breaks down, a technician gets sick, a part is backordered, or the weather decides to join the conversation. By 9:15 a.m., yesterday’s carefully built plan has turned into Plan B, Plan C, and a sticky note: “Ask Dave, he might know.”

We get pretty good at it. We can hear a customer’s tone and know whether this is a simple question or a five-alarm situation. We hear, “I’m not upset, but…” and immediately start preparing for impact. We also become fluent in customer language. “Whenever you get a chance” usually means “today.” “No rush” means “before lunch.” And “I just have a quick question” means you may want to sit down.

But that’s what makes service work matter. We aren’t just answering phones or putting out fires. We are professional untanglers. That’s the job. We take chaos and turn it into order. We take frustration and turn it into a plan. We help people who are having a rough moment feel heard, helped, and maybe even a little hopeful.

Of course, solving problems in service businesses takes a certain kind of person. You have to be calm, flexible, persistent, and optimistic enough to believe tomorrow’s schedule might actually go the way it’s supposed to. You have to know when to listen, when to act, when to apologize, when to explain, and when to quietly stare at your computer while it updates at the worst possible time.

By late afternoon, the problems usually change shape. The customer who needed everything immediately now needs to reschedule. The invoice that was approved is suddenly being questioned. The easy job got complicated. The complicated job became a learning experience. Somebody discovers that “almost done” and “done” are not the same thing. This is when service people earn their invisible capes, though most of us would be happy with a comfortable pair of shoes.

Then the workday ends. Well…sort of. Business hours may be over, but life has its own service calls. The refrigerator is making a weird noise. The kid needs help with math that looks like it was invented by

NASA. The smoke detector waits until 2:00 a.m. to ask for a battery. Even at home, we fall back on the service-person motto: “Well, let’s figure it out.”

So yes, those of us in service businesses solve problems from the time we get up until the time we go to sleep. Sometimes the problems are technical. Sometimes they are emotional. Sometimes they involve people, equipment, money, weather, timing, or a customer who swears the issue started “right after you left.” But problem solving is not an interruption to our job. It is the job.

If we can do it with patience, skill, and a little humor, we do more than fix the issue in front of us. We make life a little easier for somebody else. That may not come with a medal, but it does come with the satisfaction of knowing that when the world got messy, confusing, and a little chaotic, we showed up, rolled up our sleeves, and said, “What’s next?”