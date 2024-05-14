911 Restoration to Open in 10 New Territories in Q2

911 Restoration is set to open in 10 new territories by the end of the second quarter. New franchise agreements have been signed in California, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Tennessee, and plans are in place for further expansion across the East Coast and Midwest.

“We are proud to see the impact our brand is making, and the interest we are receiving, as we continue to prioritize a human-first approach to disaster restoration and remediation,” said Miri Offir, 911 Restoration CEO. “Our franchisees remain the key to consistent delivery of rapid response with empathetic communication, and we firmly believe this approach is something unique and sought-after by both industry professionals and our customers. We look forward to welcoming both new and existing franchisees to grow alongside our 911 Restoration family as we prepare for further development.”

911 Restoration will open locations in the following new territories before the end of the second quarter:

Riverside, California

Houston, Texas

Knoxville, Tennessee

Springfield, Oregon

Atlanta, Georgia

Lebanon, Tennessee

Setauket, New York

With a goal of having 30 new franchises open by the end of 2024, 911 Restoration is actively seeking franchisees for single and multi-unit expansion. The restoration company is targeting the eastern U.S. and the Midwest for future franchise growth.

Open territories on the East Coast include:

Hartford and New Haven, Connecticut

Providence, Rhode Island

Boston, Worcester and Springfield, Massachusetts

Portland, Maine

Concord, Manchester and Nashua, New Hampshire

Burlington, Vermont

New York City, White Plains, Albany and Syracuse, New York

Atlantic City, Princeton, Vineland and Trenton, New Jersey

Target markets for development in the Midwest and surrounding areas include:

Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo and Columbus, Ohio

Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Morgantown and Charleston, West Virginia

Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska

Chicago, Illinois

The company also recently hired its new executive director of franchise development, Ken Sussex, and earned several industry rankings and awards. This includes being ranked the top restoration company on Forbes’ Best Water Damage Restoration Services list, with a 4.7 out of 5 stars. In addition, the franchise was recognized by both the Entrepreneur 2024 Fastest-Growing and Top Franchises for Less than $150,000 lists, as well as earning a spot on the publication’s Franchise 500 list.

The restoration brand also recently launched Claims Integrity Program™, which promotes an ethical standard of practice, preventing overbilling, and compliance issues.