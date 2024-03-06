911 Restoration Appoints Ken Sussex to Executive Team

March 6, 2024Patricia LaCroix
911 Restoration logo

U.S. and Canadian restoration franchise brand 911 Restoration has announced the appointment of Ken Sussex as its new executive director of franchise development.

Sussex began his career as a franchisor and continued to accrue more than 30 years’ experience within the restoration and franchising industries, having served in executive roles at several major brands, driving company growth and revenue.

In Sussex’s new role at 911 Restoration, he will lead the operations team including franchise training, teams working in the field, the customer service call center, vendors and vendor relations, and franchise sales. He will work closely with the franchisees to help them grow their operations, identify their goals, and implement better ways to market their businesses on a local level.

“911 Restoration has doubled in size since 2020, so to help fuel our growth, we’re focusing on supporting our franchisees and providing extra guidance,” Sussex said. “When it comes to franchisees, it’s important we provide value.”

Prior to joining 911 Restoration, Sussex served as regional vice president of the mid-Atlantic region for BluSky, a national restoration contractor. During his tenure, he oversaw five offices and generated $30 million in sales, making them profitable in less than a year by revamping the team and bringing in new operational processes and improved sales strategies.

Sussex formerly served as senior vice president of national business development for Cotton Global Disaster Solutions, overseeing a team responsible for the development of national and local accounts in all verticals including hospitality, healthcare, property management, multi-family and insurance influencers. Additionally, he helped manage catastrophe (CAT) operations for Hurricane Ida in 2021 and several other regional events resulting in millions in revenue.

Sussex’s experience also includes serving as the general manager and president at Spangler Restoration where he managed five offices and helped grow the company as the largest privately owned restoration company in the Carolinas, quintupling total revenue in under five years.

Moreover, Sussex has experience as a franchisee, beginning his restoration career at Paul Davis as the owner of a two-time top 20 franchise and receiving the company’s driver reward for highest percentage of growth. His time at Paul Davis also included working alongside the corporate team in several roles including director of marketing and director of business development and operations.

“My experience as a franchise owner and C-suite executive allows me to understand both sides to support our franchisees,” Sussex said. “My goal is to help our team really raise the bar in terms of professionalism and the quality of work we do, helping our franchisees improve their overall product and customer service.”

To learn more, visit 911Restoration.com.

Patricia LaCroix
Read Patricia LaCroix's Posts

Patricia LaCroix

Patricia LaCroix is the associate editor of Cleanfax. She has a degree in communications with a concentration in journalism. Over the course of her four decades in publishing, Patricia has worn many hats, serving as writer, editor, and graphic designer for both print and online media.

Follow Patricia LaCroix

Related Posts

Michael Ferrante ADRI COO

Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc. Promotes Michael Ferrante to COO

New Hires and Appointments / News
AFFLINK

AFFLINK Adds Versa Pak as Preferred Supplier

News
Hygieia logo

Registration Opens for ISSA Hygieia Networking & Leadership Conference in Canada

ISSA / News
NCCER and If I Had a Hammer

NCCER Partners With If I Had A Hammer, Inc., to Expand Access to Math Programs

Community Outreach / News
Paul Davis Restoration

Paul Davis Restoration Among Top 100 of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500

Awards / News
Working on roof

Restoration Builders Hires New National Recruiting Director

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a restoration contractor, does it concern you that some insurance companies are dropping coverage in certain states, such as California and Florida?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...