911 Restoration Launches Claims Integrity Program

911 Restoration has announced the launch of the brand’s Claims Integrity Program™, designed to promote an ethical standard of practice to prevent overbilling and compliance issues.

According to a press release, the Claims Integrity Program promises that the 911 Restoration franchise network will deliver accuracy, efficiency, compliance, speed, quality workmanship and great communications to policy holders and claims adjusters.

“As restoration providers, our main priority is to make sure our customers and our insurance partners are not only satisfied with the work we do but can also feel a sense of trust and relief knowing that they are working with an honest and transparent provider they can count on,” said Miri Offir, 911 Restoration CEO. “It’s very common in this industry to see mistakes occur that lead to higher claims, slower resolutions and unhappy policyholders. The Claims Integrity Program is our promise to hold restoration providers accountable to ethical practices.”

The Claims Integrity Program works by establishing a series of checks and balances to provide additional oversight in the claims process. Insurance partners and homeowners who work with 911 Restoration are guaranteed pre-audited estimates and invoicing to cover only the work required to return a property to pre-loss condition, cutting down on additional, unnecessary services that raise costs and prolong the recovery process. 911 Restoration is Xactimate certified and provides nationwide pricing, volume rebates, and immediate dispatching 24/7, 365 days a year.

For more information regarding the Claims Integrity Program, visit www.911Restoration.com/insurance-professional.