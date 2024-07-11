Spartan Chemical 800x533

Spartan Chemical Awarded 2024 Facilities Maintenance Supplier of the Year

Spartan Chemical Co. was awarded AFFLINK’s 2024 Facilities Maintenance Supplier of the Year. Spartan Chemical...
Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

  When it comes to maintaining and restoring polished concrete floors, Ameripolish stands out as...
First Onsite

First Onsite’s Barry J. Ross Celebrates 45 years in Insurance Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration acknowledged a remarkable milestone for Barry J. Ross, who celebrates 45...
Hudson Restoration Expands to Niagara

Hudson Restoration, a leading Canadian boutique and eco-friendly property restoration firm, is opening an office...
AdvantaClean feature

The 2024 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: AdvantaClean

Sherri Koppelkam Sherri Koppelkam of AdvantaClean exemplifies the limitless potential of...
DKI Canada Promotes Three Vice Presidents

DKI Canada, a leader in sustainable property restoration solutions, has made several leadership changes this...

Cleanfax July August issue 2024

July/August Cleanfax Digital Issue Now Available

The Cleanfax July/August 2024 digital issue is now available online. Don’t miss the 2024 Restoration Industry Leaders Review, in both article...
CoreLogic Mitigate 800x533

CoreLogic Expedites Water Loss Documentation

CoreLogic® introduced CoreLogic Restoration | Mitigate™, a water loss documentation tool designed with technicians in mind. Engineered by a team of...
Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

In this DemoXperience, Erin Hynum, senior director of product management at Phoenix Restoration Equipment, discusses the evolution of the brand-new DryMAX XL...
Asbestos

Navigating Lead and Asbestos Treatments With the Right Technologies

By Josh Trowman and Mike Dekker Asbestos and lead have been prime targets for remediation for decades. Both materials were...

