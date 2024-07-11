Spartan Chemical Awarded 2024 Facilities Maintenance Supplier of the Year
Spartan Chemical Co. was awarded AFFLINK’s 2024 Facilities Maintenance Supplier of the Year. Spartan Chemical...
Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side
When it comes to maintaining and restoring polished concrete floors, Ameripolish stands out as...
First Onsite’s Barry J. Ross Celebrates 45 years in Insurance Restoration
First Onsite Property Restoration acknowledged a remarkable milestone for Barry J. Ross, who celebrates 45...
Hudson Restoration Expands to Niagara
Hudson Restoration, a leading Canadian boutique and eco-friendly property restoration firm, is opening an office...
The 2024 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: AdvantaClean
Sherri Koppelkam Sherri Koppelkam of AdvantaClean exemplifies the limitless potential of...
DKI Canada Promotes Three Vice Presidents
DKI Canada, a leader in sustainable property restoration solutions, has made several leadership changes this...
Products & Technologies
July/August Cleanfax Digital Issue Now Available
The Cleanfax July/August 2024 digital issue is now available online. Don’t miss the 2024 Restoration Industry Leaders Review, in both article...
CoreLogic Expedites Water Loss Documentation
CoreLogic® introduced CoreLogic Restoration | Mitigate™, a water loss documentation tool designed with technicians in mind. Engineered by a team of...
Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier
In this DemoXperience, Erin Hynum, senior director of product management at Phoenix Restoration Equipment, discusses the evolution of the brand-new DryMAX XL...
Navigating Lead and Asbestos Treatments With the Right Technologies
By Josh Trowman and Mike Dekker Asbestos and lead have been prime targets for remediation for decades. Both materials were...
