First Onsite Property Restoration Announces Key Leadership Promotions in Central Region

First Onsite Property Restoration promoted two experienced leaders within its Central Region. Jacob Crist has been promoted to general manager of the Oklahoma City branch, and William Alexander has been promoted to general manager of the Houston branch. These appointments bolster the company’s operational leadership and reflect its commitment to delivering excellence in restoration services.

Jacob Crist has been with First Onsite since the summer before his freshman year of college, progressing through various roles such as project manager and operations manager. He brings extensive experience with managing teams, client delivery, safety, scheduling, and overall operations. In his new role, Crist will oversee Oklahoma City operations, drive business development, manage the branch’s P&L, and lead local teams to ensure operational excellence and community engagement.

“I am motivated by the opportunity to help make First Onsite the big name in restoration locally,” Crist said. Having spent my entire career with one company and in one city, I have seen the growth opportunities our ever-expanding region provides. When people think of restoration in Oklahoma City, I want our name to resonate first and foremost.”

Similar to Crist’s success, Alexander has also been promoted to a key leadership position at First Onsite. Alexander brings more than 10 years of experience in commercial and residential restoration, having served as a carpenter, project manager, senior project manager, and project director. In his new role, Alexander will lead all Houston operations, oversee project execution and team performance, foster a collaborative culture, support business development, and ensure operational excellence across the branch.

“What excites me most about moving into the GM role is the ability to be a leader and coach for my colleagues within the Houston Branch,” Alexander said. “My hope is to further strengthen the collaborative working culture, empowering the sales and operational teams to work even closer together to achieve our shared goals.”

Both Crist and Alexander will report to Shane Fordham, regional director, Central Region at First Onsite Property Restoration. These promotions underscore the company’s dedication to cultivating leaders from within.

“Jacob and William bring extensive field experience, operational expertise, and a strong commitment to our customers,” Fordham said. “Their leadership will strengthen our teams, drive growth in Oklahoma City and Houston, and ensure continued excellence across the Central Region.”