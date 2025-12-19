ISSA Releases 2026 International Cleaning Week Details

ISSA, the association for cleaning and facility solutions, announced the return of International Cleaning Week (ICW), taking place March 22–28. This weeklong event honors the vital work of cleaning professionals, advances industry advocacy, and recognizes exemplary organizations and teams through a series of signature celebrations, including the second annual Spotless Spaces Competition and the first-ever ICW Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.

“International Cleaning Week reflects our shared commitment to excellence and the remarkable impact of cleaning and facility professionals worldwide,” said ISSA Executive Director Kim Althoff. “I am honored to lead this vibrant community, and excited to celebrate the teams and innovators who raise the bar for healthy, safe, and sustainable environments year-round.”

Spotless Spaces Competition & Awards

The second annual Spotless Spaces Competition, sponsored by Tork, an Essity Brand, is designed to spotlight the facility management teams and cleaning professionals who are committed to creating and maintaining safe, healthy, clean, and accessible spaces for everyone. This exclusive program honors the individuals and groups whose dedication ensures the environments we rely on, from offices and hospitals to schools and public spaces, supporting wellbeing, accessibility, and excellence every day. The program recognizes:

S. Spotless Space of the Year: Honors an outstanding U.S. team for exceptional facility care.

Honors an outstanding U.S. team for exceptional facility care. International Spotless Space of the Year: Salutes global facility teams outside the U.S. for exceeding the highest standards in clean environments.

Salutes global facility teams outside the U.S. for exceeding the highest standards in clean environments. Tork Think Ahead Facility Excellence Award: Recognizes a facility that embraces sustainable practices, fosters innovation, and demonstrates a commitment to inclusive hygiene for all users.

“Tork is proud to sponsor the Spotless Spaces Competition and champion a facility or cleaning team whose dedication to sustainability, and inclusive hygiene serves as a best-in-class example for our industry,” said Raquel Carbonari, Essity brand activation director. “These professionals are the backbone of safer, healthier, and more welcoming environments, and their work directly impacts the well-being of every person who enters their facilities. We’re honored to help shine a spotlight on the innovative leaders who set the standard for excellence every day.”

Enter the competition by Jan. 23 to spotlight your team by nominating your spotless space. Finalists for the Spotless Spaces of the Year awards will be entered into a public vote. The winner of the Tork Think Ahead Facility Excellence Award will be selected based on the specified criteria. 2026 winners will be announced as part of International Cleaning Week and honored at the inaugural ICW Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C. For full contest rules and eligibility details, please review the official terms and conditions.

Clean Advocacy Summit & ICW Awards Dinner

ICW 2026 includes the ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit, March 23–24, in Washington, D.C. This premier event brings together leaders, advocates, and stakeholders for policy briefings, advocacy training, and direct engagement with Congress. The inaugural ICW Awards Dinner, on March 23, will honor spotless spaces competition winners, outstanding advocates, policymakers, and up-and-coming industry leaders, providing unparalleled networking and recognition opportunities.

International Cleaning Week 2026 is proudly presented and supported by:

American Cleaning Institute

BradyPlus

Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI)

The Germ Girl

Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA)

Imperial Dade

International Well Building Institute (IWBI)

Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC)

International Franchise Association

Kaivac, Inc.

New England Sanitary Supply Association (NESSA)

PortionPac Chemical Corporation

Professional Association of Building Service Contractors (PABSCO)

Products Chemical Company

Restoration Industry Association (RIA)

Spartan Chemical Company

Tork, an Essity Brand

Verde Clean

“We are grateful to all our sponsors and supporting organizations, including Tork for their commitment and partnership. Their leadership helps elevate our industry and amplifies the value of clean,” said ISSA Director of Government Affairs John Nothdurft.

For more information about signature events and engagement opportunities during International Cleaning Week, visit issa.com/icw.