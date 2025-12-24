7 Blind Spots Threatening Business Growth in 2026

As we go into 2026, business owners are focused on growth. But fewer are paying attention to the blind spots that can quietly undermine everything they are building.

That concern framed a recent conversation with Dean Mercado, founder of Online Marketing Muscle, who has spent decades working with service businesses across cleaning, janitorial, floor care, and disaster restoration. Mercado didn’t mince words about what lies ahead.

“I look at 2025 as the wake-up state,” Mercado said. “In other words, we were in a state of waking up. This thing called AI came on like gangbusters in 2025.”

According to Mercado, 2026 marks a turning point.

“2026, which we’re stepping into, is what I call the transition state,” he said. “This is the state where all businesses are going to transition. Adapt or die is a phrase I use all the time, and I know that’s harsh.”

Standing still or swinging too far

Mercado warned against two equally risky responses: Ignoring change or overreacting to it.

“We can’t stand still, but we certainly don’t want to overreact,” he said. “The key is finding that sweet spot, much like a pendulum. A pendulum has a natural inclination to balance out in the middle. And that’s where your business needs to sit.”

That balance, he said, will define which businesses survive the next few years.

“By 2027, most businesses will be almost unrecognizable,” Mercado said. “Your systems, the way you did things in 2024 and 25, you’ll be doing them completely different.”

A failing lead generation model

The first major blind spot Mercado identified is already hitting many service companies.

“Your lead generation model is quietly breaking,” he said. “Ad costs are going up. Lead quality is going down. Funnels and landing pages don’t convert the way they used to.”

Social platforms, he added, no longer reward outbound traffic.

“If your marketing depends on people behaving the way that they used to, you’re planning for a reality that no longer exists.”

SEO has mutated

Mercado pushed back on the idea that SEO is obsolete, but said it no longer works the way business owners expect.

“SEO’s not dead, folks, but it’s no longer behaving the way you expect and have grown accustomed to,” he said. “Rankings don’t automatically anymore translate into traffic.”

Instead, AI summaries now answer questions before users ever click.

“I don’t care how many impressions I get. I care how many clicks I get. I care how many purchases I get,” Mercado said. “I’m not here to impress Google. I’m here to get clients.”

Your website is not ready

Another blind spot is the role of the company website.

“Your website matters more than ever, but it’s not ready,” Mercado said. “Your site can’t be a brochure anymore.”

Too many service websites look interchangeable.

“If I took any of your logos and put it on one of your competitors’ sites, nobody would be able to tell the difference,” he said. “If your website sounds like everyone else in your market, AI won’t know why it should recommend you, and it won’t.”

Efficiency can erode trust

One of Mercado’s most pointed warnings was about sacrificing trust in the name of efficiency.

“You’re optimizing for efficiency, and you’re accidentally eroding trust,” he said. “Chatbots replacing conversations, automation replacing assurance, cost-cutting replacing confidence.”

For service businesses built on relationships, the risk is real.

“Just because something is faster or cheaper doesn’t mean it’s better, especially when trust is on the line,” Mercado said. “Don’t lose what made some of you great, which is your connection to your actual clients.”

Better decisions trump faster decisions

Leadership, Mercado said, is becoming a competitive advantage.

“Decision quality is becoming a competitive advantage,” he said. “AI doesn’t just accelerate your execution. It accelerates your consequences, too.”

That means mistakes surface faster—and compound.

“In 2026, the gap won’t be between who uses AI and who won’t. It’ll be between who can think clearly and who can’t.”

Focus beats omnipresence

Mercado’s top blind spot is the pressure to be everywhere at once.

“Focus is replacing omnipresence,” he said. “It’s not about being everywhere for everyone. It’s about knowing exactly where your target market is and focusing. Be great on those platforms.”

His advice was simple.

“Doing fewer things will outperform doing everything halfway.”

Recalibrate, don’t panic

Mercado closed with a message aimed squarely at service business owners feeling overwhelmed.

“What got you here won’t get you there, not without recalibrating things,” he said. “2026 is your year of recalibrating. It’s not the year to stand still, and it’s not the year to swing wildly the other way.”

Instead, he urged owners to find balance.

“Use technology to get leverage, not chaos. Improve your efficiency without losing trust. Make better decisions instead of just faster ones.”

For cleaning and restoration companies navigating the next phase of change, the message was clear: Growth isn’t just about moving forward—it’s about seeing what you might be missing before it’s too late.

Watch the video and listen to the podcast below: