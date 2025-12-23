Holly Kimber: How the IICRC Chief of Staff Keeps the Organization Aligned and Moving Forward

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, the spotlight turns to Holly Kimber, the IICRC’s chief of staff, and the behind-the-scenes work that keeps the Institute focused, responsive, and aligned with its mission.

While much of the IICRC’s work is visible through certifications, standards, and industry leadership, this conversation offers a closer look at the people and processes that make it all happen.

As chief of staff, Kimber plays a central role in coordinating across departments, supporting leadership and governance, and advancing strategic initiatives that directly impact registrants, certified firms, instructors, and schools. But at the heart of her work is something more personal: The people who serve the IICRC community every day.

Developing people, she explained, is both a responsibility and a point of pride. Kimber emphasized her commitment to helping team members grow into future leaders by building on their existing strengths and encouraging professional development. She described the Global Resource Center as a place where culture matters—where investing in people ultimately leads to better service for IICRC constituents.

“One of the things that I take an immense pride in is having an impact and an influence to develop the future leaders for IICRC,” Kimber said, noting that a strong working environment begins with recognizing the contributions already being made and helping individuals expand their skill sets.

Kimber’s perspective is shaped by nearly a decade of experience with the organization. Having joined the IICRC during its reset in 2016, she has worked in nearly every capacity at the Global Resource Center. That continuity, she said, has allowed her to support countless certified firms and registrants while also serving as a steady presence within the organization.

“I’m a constant, which is important for the success of any organization,” Kimber said, adding that the strength of the team means constituents can expect the same level of support from any staff member they encounter at industry events or through daily interactions.

That confidence is backed by results. Kimber pointed to customer feedback, Google reviews, processing times, and relationships with third-party instructors and schools as proof of the team’s effectiveness. For her, those outcomes all trace back to culture.

“We’ve worked really hard, and I really just attribute that to a very positive culture here at the Global Resource Center,” she said.

Together, this interview highlights how thoughtful leadership, strong operations, and clear communication support the professionals and organizations that rely on the IICRC every day.

