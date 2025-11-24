Human vs. The Machine

November 24, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Joe Lalley

In an era where artificial intelligence can deliver answers in milliseconds, it may feel as if the value of human inquiry is fading. But according to innovation specialist Joe Lalley, the opposite is true. Curiosity—real, active, five-year-old-level curiosity—is becoming one of the most important professional skills of our time.

Lalley has spent his career helping organizations break through stagnation, reconnect with their users, and learn to ask better questions. He believes that curiosity is the key to thriving in an AI-powered workplace. He shares how asking better questions helps teams move from routine to innovation, strengthens collaboration, and leads to smarter decisions.

Drawing on design thinking, improv, and years of helping global brands rethink how they work, he reveals why this mindset could be the real competitive edge of the future.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

