Human vs. The Machine

In an era where artificial intelligence can deliver answers in milliseconds, it may feel as if the value of human inquiry is fading. But according to innovation specialist Joe Lalley, the opposite is true. Curiosity—real, active, five-year-old-level curiosity—is becoming one of the most important professional skills of our time.

Lalley has spent his career helping organizations break through stagnation, reconnect with their users, and learn to ask better questions. He believes that curiosity is the key to thriving in an AI-powered workplace. He shares how asking better questions helps teams move from routine to innovation, strengthens collaboration, and leads to smarter decisions.

Drawing on design thinking, improv, and years of helping global brands rethink how they work, he reveals why this mindset could be the real competitive edge of the future.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!