How Employers Can Control Rising Health Costs

Employers and workers are facing a new reality as health insurance premiums soar heading into 2026. Insurance companies on the Affordable Care Act marketplace are requesting premium increases of around 26%, and in some states, the jump could be closer to 30%. Employer plans are rising, too. Family coverage now costs about US$27,000 a year, which is up 6% from last year and the highest it has been in decades.

“Continuing with business-as-usual will leave many employers vulnerable to rising costs amid growing demand for expensive care and new treatments,” said Rob Wilson, Employco USA president.

Wilson offered these strategies for employers:

Reevaluate plan structure —Switching to a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) paired with a Health Savings Account (HSA) can lower premiums for both employers and employees, offering tax-advantaged savings on out-of-pocket medical costs.

—Switching to a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) paired with a Health Savings Account (HSA) can lower premiums for both employers and employees, offering tax-advantaged savings on out-of-pocket medical costs. Promote preventive care and wellness —Encouraging employees to take advantage of preventive services, regular screenings, healthy lifestyle programs, and wellness-incentive initiatives can reduce long-term claims and slow cost growth.

—Encouraging employees to take advantage of preventive services, regular screenings, healthy lifestyle programs, and wellness-incentive initiatives can reduce long-term claims and slow cost growth. Educate employees —Offer seminars, informational materials, and regular communication so employees understand their benefits, when to use telehealth, how to compare costs, and when generic medications or lower-cost providers make sense.

—Offer seminars, informational materials, and regular communication so employees understand their benefits, when to use telehealth, how to compare costs, and when generic medications or lower-cost providers make sense. Negotiate and review vendor/provider agreements regularly —Use contractual leverage or explore self-funded or value-based care options to keep premium increases and provider costs under control.

—Use contractual leverage or explore self-funded or value-based care options to keep premium increases and provider costs under control. Use data to drive decisions —Analyze claims and utilization patterns to identify high-cost areas, then tailor interventions (wellness, care management, network changes) to address them.

—Analyze claims and utilization patterns to identify high-cost areas, then tailor interventions (wellness, care management, network changes) to address them. Communicate transparently with your workforce—Open dialogue about plan changes, cost pressures, and trade-offs builds trust. This helps employees understand the value of benefits rather than viewing increases as sudden price hikes.

Wilson warns human resource leaders to avoid heavy-handed cost shifting—e.g., large premium spikes and surprise deductibles—without clear communication, which can hurt morale or retention.

“As costs rise, we have two choices,” Wilson said. “We can react by raising premiums and cutting benefits, or we can act by redesigning health coverage in a way that is sustainable, fair, and easy for employees to understand.”