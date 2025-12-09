New Ultra-Portable Dri-Eaz® LGR 5000Li Dehumidifier Streamlines Jobs

Restoration teams can now stack and roll two Dri-Eaz® LGR 5000Li dehumidifiers onto every job or carry airmovers on top to expedite setup. The unit’s heavy-duty telescoping handle also makes stairs easy.

“The new LGR 5000 delivers the same exceptional Dri-Eaz performance and reliability as restorers’ favorite Dri-Eaz dehumidifiers, with several new benefits,” said Glen Wilson, Legend Brands’ executive vice president of product. “Bright LEDs signal the unit status at a glance, and the home screen shows everything techs need for efficient job documentation.”

The LGR 5000’s enhanced home screen displays real-time inlet/outlet temperature and RH, grains per pound and the GPP change, plus maintenance alerts. And it’s easy to view or control the dehumidifier remotely using built-in Bluetooth or Wifi and the free Dri-Eaz Command Center Pro mobile app.

Pulling 80 pints per day at AHAM (80°F/60% RH) and 145 pints maximum, this compact Xactimate® Large dehumidifier is perfect for every restoration job. It’s amazingly quiet, lightweight, and draws only 5 amps.

“Restoration techs will appreciate the LGR 5000’s highly portable, stackable design,” Wilson added. “As the ideal unit for most residential jobs, business owners will see a fast return on their investment.”

The LGR 5000Li is backed by the industry’s best warranty – 6-years on compressor and coils and lifetime on the unit’s housing – from Dri-Eaz, restoration professionals’ long-time trusted US-based manufacturer of quality drying equipment.