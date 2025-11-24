Proposals: From AI Draft to Human Win

November 24, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Chris Arlen

Artificial intelligence is redefining how organizations build, tailor, and win proposals.

In this episode, Chris Arlen, founder of revenue-IQ, joins us to unpack how AI is reshaping proposal writing—from automating repetitive tasks to enhancing strategic insight.

We’ll explore where technology adds real value, what should never be replaced by automation, and how teams can integrate AI tools without losing their human edge.

