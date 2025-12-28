Katie Schindele: Where Logistics Meets Purpose at the IICRC

As Facilities and Events Coordinator for the IICRC, Katie Schindele handles a wide range of responsibilities that keep daily operations running smoothly. Her work includes managing building maintenance, coordinating repairs, ordering office supplies, and supporting off-site needs—often behind the scenes, but essential to the organization’s function.

Schindele also plays a key role in trade shows and events, handling correspondence and logistics that support IICRC’s presence across the industry. She describes her impact as making sure everything works and everyone has what they need to do their jobs effectively.

Beyond internal operations, Schindele feels attending trade shows helps her understand the broader reach of the organization. Meeting hundreds of people and supporting continuing education credits gives her a new perspective on how widely IICRC standards and education impact the industry.

Her role connects logistics with purpose—ensuring both the physical workspace and external presence function smoothly. Through facilities management and event coordination, Schindele helps create the conditions that enable consistent, practical education, standards, and industry engagement.

