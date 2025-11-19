ISSA Show North America Names Innovative Leaders Award 2025 Winners

On Nov. 12, ISSA Show North America awarded the recipients of the 2025 Innovative Leaders Award Program, showcasing cutting-edge products and breakthrough solutions transforming the worldwide cleaning industry.

The honorees of this year’s recognition program, revealed on the ISSA expo floor, demonstrate exceptional advancement and innovation across the cleaning industry. Each category winner and two honorees were selected by an expert judging panel comprised of distinguished industry executives, including delegates from leading councils, committees, and professional organizations throughout the sector.

“The Innovative Leaders Award Program recognizes the exceptional ingenuity and forward-thinking solutions that define excellence in the industry by honoring companies and individuals that push boundaries and set new standards for cleaning technology and operational efficiency,” said Ed Nichols, Show Director of ISSA Show North America.

The winners for each category are as follows:

Automation and Equipment Innovation of the Year: Gausium – Miracle Cleaning Concept

Honorees:

Diversey, a Solenis Company – TASKI Ultimaxx 360

Kaivac, Inc. – Kaivac 1050M

Facility Solution Care Products Innovation of the Year: Ecolab, Inc. – Fill & Clean ™ Series of Commercial-Grade Cleaners

Honorees:

Clorox Pro–Clorox Screen+ Sanitizing Wipes

SC Johnson Professional–TruShot 2.0® No Rinse Sanitizer

Hygiene Solutions Innovation of the Year: Diversey, a Solenis Company – Lesseau®

Honorees:

Vectair Systems, Inc –V-Air Flow

Tork, an Essity brand–Tork PeakServe Automatic Continuous Hand Towel Dispenser

Environment and Sustainability Innovation of the Year: Force of Nature–The NEW Force of Nature Pro On Demand

People’s Choice Award: Kaivac Inc.—Kaivac 1050M

Honorees:

Force of Nature–The NEW Force of Nature Pro On Demand

GP PRO—Dixie Ultra® SmartStock® Mini Tri-Tower Cutlery Dispenser

Each exhibiting company presented innovative products that have transformed the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning sectors by tackling critical operational challenges faced by industry professionals while safeguarding and enhancing occupant wellness.

By delivering comprehensive education, hands-on product showcases and year-round networking opportunities, ISSA Show North America advances worldwide public health and safety standards, offering essential tools and knowledge for distributors, building service contractors, facility management companies and diverse professionals across the global cleaning industry.

“We are always seeking the next generation of solutions that will transform our industry,” said Kim Althoff, Executive Director of ISSA. “This showcase exemplifies that very spirit, a platform to discover the newest products and technologies that will define the next wave of cleaning and facility solutions. These breakthrough products represent the evolution toward smarter, more efficient and more sustainable solutions.”

To view the full list of participants, finalists and honorees for the 2025 Innovative Leaders Award Program, please visit www.issashow.com.