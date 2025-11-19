ISSA Show North America Names Innovative Leaders Award 2025 Winners

November 19, 2025Cleanfax Staff
People's Choice Award Winner

On Nov. 12, ISSA Show North America awarded the recipients of the 2025 Innovative Leaders Award Program, showcasing cutting-edge products and breakthrough solutions transforming the worldwide cleaning industry.

The honorees of this year’s recognition program, revealed on the ISSA expo floor, demonstrate exceptional advancement and innovation across the cleaning industry. Each category winner and two honorees were selected by an expert judging panel comprised of distinguished industry executives, including delegates from leading councils, committees, and professional organizations throughout the sector.

“The Innovative Leaders Award Program recognizes the exceptional ingenuity and forward-thinking solutions that define excellence in the industry by honoring companies and individuals that push boundaries and set new standards for cleaning technology and operational efficiency,” said Ed Nichols, Show Director of ISSA Show North America.

The winners for each category are as follows:

Automation and Equipment Innovation of the Year: Gausium – Miracle Cleaning Concept

Honorees:

  • Diversey, a Solenis Company – TASKI Ultimaxx 360
  • Kaivac, Inc. – Kaivac 1050M

Facility Solution Care Products Innovation of the Year: Ecolab, Inc. – Fill & Clean ™ Series of Commercial-Grade Cleaners

Honorees:

  • Clorox Pro–Clorox Screen+ Sanitizing Wipes
  • SC Johnson Professional–TruShot 2.0® No Rinse Sanitizer

Hygiene Solutions Innovation of the Year: Diversey, a Solenis Company – Lesseau®

Honorees:

  • Vectair Systems, Inc –V-Air Flow
  • Tork, an Essity brand–Tork PeakServe Automatic Continuous Hand Towel Dispenser

Environment and Sustainability Innovation of the Year: Force of Nature–The NEW Force of Nature Pro On Demand

People’s Choice Award: Kaivac Inc.—Kaivac 1050M

Honorees:

  • Force of Nature–The NEW Force of Nature Pro On Demand
  • GP PRO—Dixie Ultra® SmartStock® Mini Tri-Tower Cutlery Dispenser

Each exhibiting company presented innovative products that have transformed the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning sectors by tackling critical operational challenges faced by industry professionals while safeguarding and enhancing occupant wellness.

By delivering comprehensive education, hands-on product showcases and year-round networking opportunities, ISSA Show North America advances worldwide public health and safety standards, offering essential tools and knowledge for distributors, building service contractors, facility management companies and diverse professionals across the global cleaning industry.

“We are always seeking the next generation of solutions that will transform our industry,” said Kim Althoff, Executive Director of ISSA. “This showcase exemplifies that very spirit, a platform to discover the newest products and technologies that will define the next wave of cleaning and facility solutions. These breakthrough products represent the evolution toward smarter, more efficient and more sustainable solutions.”

To view the full list of participants, finalists and honorees for the 2025 Innovative Leaders Award Program, please visit www.issashow.com.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Thomas Murphy

ABC Names 2026 National Chair, Executive Committee

New Hires and Appointments / News
BluSky Restoration Contractors

BluSky Clays For a Cause Charity Event Raises $20,000 For Northern Colorado United For Youth

Community Outreach / News
AllStates Restoration

AllStates Restoration Wins 2025 Community Choice Award

Awards / News
Bane-Clene

63-Year Old Carpet Cleaning Supplier Closes Doors

News
CRDN

CRDN Expands Network Capabilities with New Franchise Partners

Growth & Acquisitions / New Hires and Appointments / News
ISSA Show North America 2025

Meet the Board at the ISSA General Business Meeting

ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...