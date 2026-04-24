Advance Your Expertise with MCRA’s Building Moisture Inspection Certification Course

April 24, 2026Cleanfax Staff
MidSouth Cleaning and Restoration Association

The MidSouth Cleaning and Restoration Association (MCRA) announced its upcoming Building Moisture Inspection (BMI) Certification Course. This three-day IICRC accredited course is designed to equip cleaning and restoration professionals with critical skills related to building science and moisture dynamics. Featuring a comprehensive curriculum, the BMI course provides a deeper understanding of how water impacts structures and how to properly assess and document conditions.

This course delivers immediate, real-world value for attendees by helping them:

  • Participate in hands-on learning demonstrations.
  • Strengthen expertise in building science and moisture dynamics.
  • Improve accuracy in inspections and moisture detection.
  • Reduce costly errors in restoration projects.
  • Enhance credibility through industry-recognized certification.
  • Gain practical knowledge that can be applied immediately in the field.

MCRA continues its mission of connecting restoration professionals and advancing industry standards through high-quality education, shared expertise, and a commitment to excellence.

Whether you’re looking to improve job performance, reduce risk, or stand out in a competitive market, this certification delivers real, actionable value. Spots are limited so secure your place today. For more information or to register, click here.

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