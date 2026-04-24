Advance Your Expertise with MCRA’s Building Moisture Inspection Certification Course

The MidSouth Cleaning and Restoration Association (MCRA) announced its upcoming Building Moisture Inspection (BMI) Certification Course. This three-day IICRC accredited course is designed to equip cleaning and restoration professionals with critical skills related to building science and moisture dynamics. Featuring a comprehensive curriculum, the BMI course provides a deeper understanding of how water impacts structures and how to properly assess and document conditions.

This course delivers immediate, real-world value for attendees by helping them:

Participate in hands-on learning demonstrations.

Strengthen expertise in building science and moisture dynamics.

Improve accuracy in inspections and moisture detection.

Reduce costly errors in restoration projects.

Enhance credibility through industry-recognized certification.

Gain practical knowledge that can be applied immediately in the field.

MCRA continues its mission of connecting restoration professionals and advancing industry standards through high-quality education, shared expertise, and a commitment to excellence.

Whether you’re looking to improve job performance, reduce risk, or stand out in a competitive market, this certification delivers real, actionable value. Spots are limited so secure your place today. For more information or to register, click here.