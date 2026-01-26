What You Might Have Missed in Our Winter 2025 Issue

As the new year gets underway, the Winter 2025 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—full of industry news and management strategies to help your business make gains in 2026. This issue features our annual Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report. Take a look at the industry trends for a reality check on your own business to kick off the new year.

We also look at carpet fiber durability, bust some common carpet cleaning myths, and provide tips for reducing allergens in carpet. As you set goals for your business this year, consider new strategies for generating leads and invest in your personal growth as a pathway to business growth. Work/life balance matters too, but it’s not as simple as a 50/50 split. Explore these ideas and much more in the Winter issue.

The Winter 2025 Cleanfax issue includes:

Be sure to check out this month’s sponsored look at the products and services you need in 2026.

You can also read the Winter 2025 digital magazine in full.

