What You Might Have Missed in Our Winter 2025 Issue
As the new year gets underway, the Winter 2025 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—full of industry news and management strategies to help your business make gains in 2026. This issue features our annual Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report. Take a look at the industry trends for a reality check on your own business to kick off the new year.
We also look at carpet fiber durability, bust some common carpet cleaning myths, and provide tips for reducing allergens in carpet. As you set goals for your business this year, consider new strategies for generating leads and invest in your personal growth as a pathway to business growth. Work/life balance matters too, but it’s not as simple as a 50/50 split. Explore these ideas and much more in the Winter issue.
The Winter 2025 Cleanfax issue includes:
- The Work/Life Balance Concept: Is it time for a rebrand?
- Rethink Carpet Fiber Durability: What the latest study reveals about commercial carpet.
- Carpet Maintenance to Reduce Allergens: The science behind allergen trapping in carpet versus hard surfaces.
- It’s Not About the Equipment: It’s about the expectations.
- Expertise Matters for Mold Assessment: Mold remediation protocols and partnerships lead the way to healthier indoor air.
- The 2026 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report: How do you compare on pricing, labor, and winning business?
- The Lead Machine: 5 strategies to turn clicks into clients.
- Grow Yourself in 2026: Invest in your skills first—and watch your company follow.
- Busted: 8 misleading carpet cleaning myths exposed.
- The Last Word: Five Questions: Brian Suggs
Be sure to check out this month’s sponsored look at the products and services you need in 2026.
You can also read the Winter 2025 digital magazine in full.