How a PuroClean Franchise Owner Expanded Across Borders

PuroClean has announced its first new build location in Montana, led by longtime Canadian franchise owner Joe Pietras. After more than a decade of success with PuroClean in Canada, Pietras has opened the Kalispell-based location, marking his first American franchise and introducing PuroClean’s coverage in the state.

Located close to the Canadian border, the Kalispell area in Montana allows Pietras to expand his existing Canadian operations into a nearby U.S. market while strengthening PuroClean’s coverage in a key regional corridor. The new location enhances service accessibility for insurance partners, third-party administrators and property owners across both sides of the border, reflecting the brand’s continued focus on strategic expansion and building a more connected restoration network across North America.

“This milestone reflects the strength of PuroClean’s franchise model and the continued demand for our services across North America,” said Brandon Mangual, vice president of franchise development at PuroClean. “As we expand into new markets like Montana, we are strengthening our network, creating growth opportunities for experienced franchise owners and advancing our broader national development strategy.”

From 2016 to 2021, Pietras and his business partner, Curtis Quinton, entered the Calgary market with three additional locations, growing their presence across Alberta and positioning the business for cross-border growth.

A key driver behind Pietras’ U.S. expansion was the structure of the American restoration market. He was drawn to the scale of the U.S. insurance-driven restoration industry, particularly PuroClean’s relationships with national insurance carrier programs. Those relationships can create significant opportunities for franchise owners looking to expand their service capabilities and revenue potential.

“These opportunities were a large part of my choice to open my location in Kalispell, Montana,” Pietras said. “It definitely gives new franchise locations a lot more chance for rapid growth. PuroClean has built a corporate foundation that gives franchise owners opportunities they didn’t know existed. The new ownership teams entering the system today are being given sharper tools and stronger support.”

Pietras is one of the brand’s most recognized franchise owners, as a 13-time President’s Circle recipient and a previous Franchise of the Year (Canada), Rising Star, and Rainmaker.

“This expansion strengthens how PuroClean supports its national insurance and TPA partners,” said Nick Hindle, chief information officer at PuroClean. “As we grow across markets and borders, our technology ensures a fully connected network with consistent visibility, streamlined claims coordination, and standardized, reliable service delivery.”

With a network of over 500 locations across North America, PuroClean continues to grow, fueled by climate-driven disasters and everyday property needs.