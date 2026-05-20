Richards Building Supply Acquires United States Building Supply

Homer Glen, Illinois-based Richards Building Supply Co. (RBS) acquired the assets of United States Building Supply (USBS). USBS is a distributor of siding, windows, gutters, and other complementary products. USBS serves Colorado contractors through its locations in Colorado Springs, two Denver locations, and Loveland. RBS will continue to invest in these four sites through enhanced benefits for employees and a wider array of products and services for contractors.

Richards remains committed to its purpose: Together with our contractors, we serve, solve, and celebrate building relationships to improve lives in homes where families thrive, communities grow, and futures begin.

“This acquisition represents another win for family-owned and operated independent distributors, IDAC included,” said Ronald M. Guzior, CEO and president RBS. “We are privileged to have USBS owner Dewey Lane continue on with us as he shares and expands our values and beliefs into the Western market of the U.S. RBS now serves, solves, and celebrates in four of the five markets of the U.S., and we look forward to more growth, including returning to the South market once again.”

“As a family-owned business since 1992, the Lane family understands the importance of good people and great customer service in growing and supporting the local contractor customer base,” said Dewey Lane, USBS owner. “After so many years of building our family-owned company, I cannot think of a better company to take this to the next level for both our customers and team members than Richards Building Supply. Our family values aligned, and the vision for the future just made sense.”

Richards Building Supply is a family-owned independent wholesale distributor of building materials established in 1978. The family serves professional contractors, builders, remodelers, and restoration companies across 16 states, with more than 60 branches across the West, Midwest, North and Southeast regions of the U.S. Richards stocks a comprehensive line of products, including residential and commercial roofing, siding, windows, doors, soffits, rainware, cabinets, decking, moulding and related accessories.