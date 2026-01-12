The Work/Life Balance Concept

During a recent conversation with Laurie Sewell, the president of ISSA, the parent organization of Cleanfax, our discussion took an unexpected turn when she shared her views on work/life balance. You can watch the episode at cleanfax.com/flow.

Sewell pointed out that the term “balance” misleads leaders into chasing a perfect 50/50 split that doesn’t exist. “I bristled at the word balance,” she said. “It’s more of a flow, more of an alignment.”

Some days, work demands more attention, while on other days, life takes precedence. Her point, though, is to stay grounded in your values and be intentional about what needs your focus. “Give yourself the grace and the expectation that it’s not going to be equal,” Sewell said.

Having run my cleaning company for about 15 years, I used to live and breathe work constantly. I remember sitting on a beach in Cancun—typically in January, when the phone stops ringing for me—and checking emails and messages, hoping to return to a few jobs. Now, I understand Sewell’s concept of “balance.” I didn’t grasp it back then. I wish I had.

Delegation that grows people

Early on, Sewell reframed the concept of boundaries from one of rejection to a means of protecting focus and energy. “My energy sets the tone for the rest of the organization,” she said.

Just as pivotal as her warm, straightforward approach is sleep. “It is the best gift I give to myself and to others,” she explained, as sleep fuels presence, patience, and judgment.

Sewell admitted that she once struggled with delegating. Her breakthrough came when she began treating delegation as a strategy. Instead of offloading tedious tasks, she emphasized the importance of handing off meaningful work and coaching it to build a shared capability. This approach builds organizational muscle and creates room for leaders to focus on their highest-value responsibilities.

Sewell also relies on trusted people to identify issues. “Allow others to tell you when they’re recognizing it … and then don’t get upset with them when they do,” she said.

While leaders don’t need a perfect balance in their work and life, they do need alignment. Sewell recommends shifting your perspective from “balance” to “flow.”

Additionally, protect your energy by setting boundaries, getting adequate sleep, delegating tasks to develop your team, inviting feedback on your blind spots, and establishing clear rules that respect your off-hours. This approach fosters work-life flow—practical, humane, and tailored to meet the demands of our industry.