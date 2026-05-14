ServiceMaster of Tacoma Expands Capabilities with New Reconstruction Services

ServiceMaster of Tacoma, a leading provider of disaster restoration and cleaning services in Washington’s South Puget Sound region, expanded its service offerings to include full-scale reconstruction services. In addition, the company has been awarded the ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) designation, an honor reserved for the top-performing ServiceMaster Restore franchisees specializing in large-scale commercial restoration.

The addition of reconstruction services marks a significant milestone for ServiceMaster of Tacoma, allowing the company to deliver an end-to-end solution for customers recovering from property damage. From initial emergency response and mitigation through complete rebuild, clients now benefit from a seamless, single-source partner.

“Expanding into reconstruction allows us to better serve our customers during some of their most challenging moments,” said Jeff Sorenson, ServiceMaster of Tacoma CEO. “Property owners, especially commercial clients, need speed, clarity, and accountability. By managing both mitigation and reconstruction under one roof, we eliminate delays, reduce complexity, and ultimately get businesses back up and running faster.”

The newly awarded SRM designation further solidifies ServiceMaster of Tacoma’s position as a leader in the restoration industry. SRM-certified franchisees are recognized across the ServiceMaster system for their proven ability to manage complex, large-loss commercial restoration projects with precision, scalability, and consistent results.

Earning this designation requires meeting rigorous performance benchmarks, including:

Demonstrated expertise in large-scale commercial loss response.

Advanced operational capabilities and trained response teams.

Consistent delivery of high-quality outcomes across complex projects.

Strong relationships with national accounts, insurance carriers, and property stakeholders.

“Achieving SRM status is a reflection of our team’s commitment to excellence,” added Jeff Hagerman, ServiceMaster of Tacoma head of business development. “It validates the systems, training, and leadership we’ve built to handle the most demanding commercial restoration projects.”

With reconstruction services now integrated into its offerings, ServiceMaster of Tacoma provides:

Emergency Mitigation & Damage Containment (water, fire, mold, and biohazard)

Full Reconstruction & Rebuild Services

Commercial Large-Loss Response

Insurance Coordination & Documentation Support

This comprehensive approach ensures continuity from the moment damage occurs through final project completion, minimizing downtime, controlling costs, and improving outcomes for both residential and commercial clients.