Building Safety Month Emphasizes Commitment to Public Well-Being

May 15, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Joint Technical Seminar

International Code Council’s (ICC) annual Building Safety Month, commemorated in May, has helped people understand the impact that building codes have on their daily lives for 46 years. The mission has become even more important as communities face challenges like extreme weather events, aging infrastructure, and evolving construction technologies.

This year’s theme, “Built to Last,” highlights how modern building codes, safety professionals, and resilient construction practices protect homes and communities around the world.

“With increased extreme weather events and constantly evolving community needs, building resilience and accessibility are more important than ever,” said Mike Boso, president, ICC Board of Directors. “When we come together to learn about and advocate for building safety, we can help ensure that our communities are better prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.”

To celebrate Building Safety Month:

  • Issue a proclamation declaring May 2026 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here and submit one here.
  • Discover resources for planning Building Safety Month events.

Later this week, on May 22, ICC will celebrate International Building Safety Day.

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