5 Questions: Brian Suggs

1 | Who are you, and what do you do?

I’m Brian Suggs, owner of NWA Mold Inspector and NWA Duct Cleaning in Northwest Arkansas. I also serve as a regional director for NORMITM, the National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors.

I specialize in mold assessments, asbestos surveys, duct cleaning, and odor remediation—helping families and businesses breathe easier and live healthier every day.

2 | How did you get started in the industry, and what’s your secret talent, or what are you known for?

Seventeen years ago, I stumbled into this business through what I jokingly call a “pity job.” Little did I know it would completely change the trajectory of my life. At the time, I had just married my wonderful wife, Mandi—now of 18 years—and her extended family offered me an opportunity in the remediation industry after the housing crisis brought my previous career to an abrupt end.

Since then, I’ve built my reputation on one simple principle: To do what’s right, no matter what side of the deal my client is on. My secret strength lies in identifying needs at the ground level and finding practical, real-world solutions. One example is my upcoming collaboration with ISSA and NORMI—the Fine Particulate Cleaning class—designed to complement the NORMI Certified Remediator for Sensitized Individuals (NCRSI)™ course.

Another project I’m excited about is my artificial intelligence (AI) report generator, currently in beta testing, which will cut report-writing time for assessors by half.

3 | Who has impacted your life more than anyone else?

The first credential class I took was through NORMI, where I’m a Charter Member. Doug Hoffman’s training gave me the tools to serve clients as a health-based environmental assessor. What began as a business centered on source removal has now evolved into a data-driven, medically aligned approach to help clients recover in collaboration with

Dr. Andrew Heyman-trained healthcare providers.

I’m also proud to represent Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma as a regional director for NORMI Pro Management, helping expand this evidence-based healing model nationwide. It’s been inspiring to see our industry evolve from “the air samples are clean” to understanding the connection between the built environment and human health.

4 | If you could have dinner with one person from history, who would it be, and why?

I’ve always admired Teddy Roosevelt—a man of grit, courage, and conviction. His story still inspires me today.

5 | What hobbies do you love, and do you have any that some may not know about?

When I’m not on the job, I love trout fishing in the Ozark Mountains, spending time with family, and starting my mornings at the gym. Living on the Lake Fayetteville bike trail is a daily reminder of how good life can be when you strike a balance between work, purpose, and health.

On a personal note, I come from humble beginnings. Both of my parents worked in the trades, so I learned the value of hard work and integrity at an early age. At 15, my mother gave me a $10,000 opportunity from one of her decorating projects to supply silk plants and trees for a condo development, and that’s how my entrepreneurial journey began.