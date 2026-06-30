What Really Matters When You’re Ready to Sell

You had a great year. Revenue is up. The phone kept ringing. So when you call a restoration broker and float the idea of selling, you expect excitement on the other end of the line.

JT Kraai has been on the other end of that line many, many times. As a restoration advisor with Exit Strategies, Kraai has guided owners through business sales for years, and he has a way of cutting through the noise quickly. Strong numbers are important, he says. But they are not the whole story.

“When buyers start stroking million, two million, 10, 20, $30 million checks,” Kraai said, “they need the predictability, or the structure’s going to change.”

One event doesn’t make a company

A few years ago, a winter storm froze the northern half of Texas. Kraai received 15 or 16 calls from restoration owners in the region, all of them eager to sell while their numbers looked exceptional.

“Let me guess,” Kraai told each caller, “you’re going to sell this year. It’s a good year.”

The response was always the same: “Yes, we’re up 600%!”

His advice was equally consistent: One weather event does not change your value. Sustained, repeatable revenue does.

“If you can get three, four, five weather events a year, now we’re into something real,” Kraai said. “But one weather event isn’t gonna move the needle.”

He does not tell owners to turn away the work—it is profitable, and there is no reason to leave money on the table. But when it comes time to sell, a single spike year is not the story buyers are paying a premium to hear.

The red flags buyers notice

Revenue spikes are not the only thing that can distort a company’s picture. Kraai says number fluctuations often trace back to what he calls client risk factors. A company might land a deal with a Walmart, a school district, or a large property manager — and spend 12 to 14 months running high revenue through that single relationship. When it ends, so does the surge.

“The books look really good for 12, 14 months,” Kraai said, “because of a certain relationship. And they run that relationship through to the end, and now there’s no more need for them.”

Numbers can dip for the same structural reasons. Losing a key estimator, a project manager, or a general manager can quietly deflate performance while a replacement is found. If an owner can tie the dip to a specific cause, the story still holds up. The problem comes when numbers are down and there is no clear explanation.

“Owners kind of shrug their shoulders and say, ‘I don’t know, it’s been a tough six months,’” Kraai said. “That’s a challenge.”

He also flags disorganized financials as a consistent problem. Reviewing a profit-and-loss statement with six-figure entries under “miscellaneous” — with no explanation from the owner or the accountant—puts the brakes on the process.

“I can’t represent that to a buyer,” Kraai said. When he raises the issue, it usually gets resolved. But it is a reminder that a company’s chart of accounts needs to match its story, before the conversation with a potential buyer ever begins.

Three things to do before you’re ready to sell

Kraai’s advice for owners thinking about an eventual exit centers on one word: intentionality. “Time is going to pass anyway,” he said. “Be intentional with what we’re doing.”

He offers three specific areas of focus.

First, make decisions with the sale in mind. Kraai calls it an “exit ramp”—a state of mind that shapes daily business decisions even years before any transaction. Should the company lease vehicles or buy them? One approach is significantly better for a buyer evaluation than the other. What happens when a key employee wants an equity stake? It does not have to complicate the sale, but it has to be structured correctly.

“If you start to make your business exit ready,” Kraai said, “it doesn’t mean you have to sell. It means it’s now more efficient, more profitable. You’re probably working less. You’re probably off the truck.”

Second, reduce dependency on individual family members. Family businesses often have a husband and wife filling every operational role, one running production and operations, the other managing the office, HR, finances, and marketing. That structure is not disqualifying, but it creates hurdles. Buyers need to see a business that can run without two specific people. When junior, junior’s spouse, and their extended circle are all drawing salaries and expecting to retire when the founders sell, the complexity compounds.

Third, address client concentration. Overdependence on a single TPA relationship or one major client changes the structure of a deal, even if the company is sellable. Diversified revenue is cleaner revenue. Buyers will price risk accordingly if too much of a company’s income runs through a single source.

What buyers are really buying

Kraai draws a distinction between a restoration company’s tangible assets — the trucks, equipment, and gear, and what actually drives its valuation. A $20 million restoration company might carry $2 or $3 million in physical assets. The rest is intangible.

“Most of what we’re selling is intangible,” Kraai said, “and what sells intangible is a great story, and it needs to be told well, and needs to be told accurately, and it needs to be predictable.”

That combination—accuracy, clarity, and predictability—is what moves buyers from interest to a signed check. The companies that command top valuations are not necessarily the ones that had the best year. They are the ones that can demonstrate they will have a good year next year, and the year after that, regardless of who is at the helm.

Kraai works primarily on behalf of sellers, and he is frank about the difference between his role and that of a real estate agent. The comparison comes up often. He does not mind it, but he is quick to note where it breaks down.

“Yes, I sell companies, and yes, there’s fees involved to do that, and I’m representing a seller 99% of the time,” he said. “And that’s kind of where the comparison stops.”

The stakes are different. The complexity is different. And the preparation required—years of intentional decisions, clean financials, and diversified revenue—is nothing like staging a house for an open house weekend.

Owners who understand that distinction early, Kraai says, are the ones who make the most of their eventual exit.