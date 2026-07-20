Five Lies Cleaning and Restoration Business Owners Tell Themselves

Every business owner tells an occasional lie.

Not to customers, not to vendors—to themselves. And the scary part is these lies usually sound reasonable. They’re the sentences we say when tired, when the day gets away from us, or when the truth would mean admitting something needs to change.

Here are five lies that floor cleaning and restoration business owners tell themselves more often than they’d like to admit.

#1 The bank account isn’t proof of profit

This one shows up in the recent Cleanfax Restoration Benchmarking Survey, where margin pressure just overtook staffing as the industry’s top concern. A growing bank balance can mean you are profitable. It can also mean you are collecting on old invoices while new jobs are quietly bleeding money, or that a big insurance check landed the same week three vendor bills didn’t. Cash flow tells you what happened. It doesn’t tell you why. If you can’t say what your margin was on the last ten jobs, the balance in your account is a guess dressed up as good news.

#2 No one else can do it right

Maybe that’s even true today. But say it out loud and really listen to it—what I’m describing is a company that can’t function “without me” in the room. That’s not mastery. That’s a bottleneck with your name on it. For example, someone on your team could get 80% of it done, and 80% done by someone else beats 100% done by an owner who’s stretched across six jobs at once.

#3 We’ve always done it this way

This might be the most expensive sentence in the industry. It’s not wrong because tradition is bad. It’s wrong because it stops the question right there. Nobody asks whether the process still fits the equipment you are running, the crew size you have now, or the customer you are serving today. A workflow that made sense five years ago can quietly cost you hours every week, and you’ll never notice, because you’ve stopped looking. Some habits are like old carpet padding—nobody remembers why it’s still there.

#4 Our customers love us

Based on what? A handful of five-star reviews from your most enthusiastic clients? Reviews are self-selecting. Happy people leave them, and so do furious people. Everyone in the middle stays quiet and just doesn’t rebook. If you haven’t called a customer and asked how the job went in the last month, you don’t really know if they love you. You are hoping.

#5 The business can’t run without me

You may say this like it’s a compliment to yourself. It’s not. It’s a warning label. If you got sick for three weeks starting tomorrow, would the trucks still roll, would invoices still go out, would jobs still close? If the honest answer is no, you haven’t built a business. You might say you have built a very demanding job. You might like it, and that’s fine, everyone has to choose the type of business they want.

Catching the lie is the whole point

None of these lies make anyone a bad owner. They make us human. The difference between owners who grow and owners who stall is usually just whether they catch these sentences when they say them.

Watch the video or listen to the podcast below: