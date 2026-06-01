Insurcomm Restoration Expands into Virginia with Two New Offices

June 1, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Insurcomm

Insurcomm Restoration, a Fortify Co., expanded into Virginia with two new offices, bringing full-service restoration capabilities to homeowners, businesses, and municipalities across the commonwealth.

The Richmond office opened June 1, followed by a Chesapeake office July 1. Together, the locations establish Insurcomm’s footprint in Virginia and extend its 24/7 emergency response across both the Richmond metro and Hampton Roads. Customers can rely on Insurcomm for emergency response, remediation, reconstruction, and environmental services—all handled by one team that sees the job from start to finish.

“Virginia property owners and the carriers who serve them deserve a team they can count on when things don’t go as planned,” said Kelly Brewer, Insurcomm Restoration and Fortify Cos CEO. “Opening in Richmond and Chesapeake lets us be closer, respond faster, and deliver the full set of capabilities people need—whether it’s a single property loss or a larger, more complex event. That’s what everything going right looks like.”

 

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