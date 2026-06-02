Wildfire Season Off to a Historic Start

June 2, 2026Cleanfax Staff
wildfire

Across the United States, wildfire activity has hit historic levels this spring and is likely to worsen in the coming months, experts said. As of June 1, 30,588 fires burned more than 2.4 million acres nationwide, which is twice the previous 10-year average and the highest loss in 14 years, the National Interagency Fire Center reported. Currently, 10 large uncontained fires are burning nationwide, and nearly 2,300 personnel are assigned to incidents across the country.

The Southeast has recorded the most fires nationwide so far, with blazes closer to populated areas than usual. Fires in Georgia are common from March to May, but this year is historic. Since the beginning of the year, more than 3,000 fires have burned 83,000 acres in the state, CNN reported. That is almost double the fires and eight times as many burned acres by this time of year compared to the last five years. Georgia averages over 2,300 wildfires annually with an average size of 7 acres per fire, according to data from the Georgia Forestry Commission.

The largest fires so far this year have occurred in the Great Plains, where strong winds pushed flames across towns. The West has already experienced uncharacteristically early and destructive events, raising concerns about a dangerous fire season.

Forecasts from the National Interagency Fire Center expect high fire activity through July until summer thunderstorms bring relief. Drought, warming climate, low snowpack, and changing weather patterns are contributing to factors to the ignition and spread of wildfires, experts said.

Furthermore, a recent Pew Research Center survey found that most Americans said extreme weather events in the U.S. are happening more often (68%) and are more severe (62%) than in the past.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

hurricane

EPA Encourages Hurricane Season Preparedness

News
Insurcomm

Insurcomm Restoration Expands into Virginia with Two New Offices

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Mike Hopkins

CEO Mike Hopkins Positions Paul Davis Restoration as Full-Service Contractor

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / Leadership Tips / News / Video
The Cleaning Standard

The Cleaning Standard Goes Live

News
crowd networking

Most Are Concerned About Infectious Disease Risk in Public Settings

Health & Safety / News
Laura Butcaris

Voda Cleaning & Restoration Appoints Laura Butcaris President

New Hires and Appointments / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Does your business have a mentorship program in place?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...