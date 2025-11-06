Voda Cleaning & Restoration Promotes Steve Miller to Chief Development Officer

Voda Cleaning & Restoration promoted Steve Miller to chief development officer. Miller has been a key architect of Voda’s rapid growth since its inception, helping the brand expand to more than 100 franchise owners and more than 260 locations nationwide in just over two years.

Miller joined Franchise Playbook, the parent company of Voda Cleaning & Restoration, in 2022 as its first employee, helping to build the franchise platform from the ground up. Since then, he has been instrumental in developing Voda’s franchise growth strategy, development systems and building out a high-performing development team. His leadership has been central in positioning Voda as a trusted brand offering essential, recession-resistant cleaning and restoration services backed by cutting-edge technology and exceptional franchise support.

“I joined Voda because I believe in the power of franchising to change lives,” Miller said. “There’s nothing more rewarding than helping entrepreneurs realize their potential through business ownership, especially within a brand that truly stands for integrity, service, and support. Voda is building something special: a culture where driven owners can grow meaningful businesses while making a true difference in their communities. I’m excited to help expand that opportunity to even more people across the country.”

Before entering franchising, Miller built a diverse career spanning pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and entrepreneurship. He began at Alcon Pharmaceuticals, where he earned President’s Club recognition for top sales performance, before co-founding Lawless Jerky and Summit Innovations Gas, the latter acquired by Kush Supply Co. in 2018. This blend of corporate discipline and entrepreneurial drive has shaped his leadership approach at Voda.

“Steve has played an instrumental role in helping Voda grow from a bold idea into a thriving national franchise system,” said Dan Claps, Voda Cleaning & Restoration CEO. “His leadership, passion for people, and deep understanding of what it takes to support franchise owners have been key drivers in our expansion to more than 100 owners and more than 260 locations nationwide. Steve’s commitment to helping entrepreneurs succeed embodies exactly what Voda stands for: empowering others to build businesses that make real differences in their communities.”