Voda Cleaning & Restoration Celebrates 100th Franchise Owner Milestone

October 15, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Voda logo

Voda Cleaning & Restoration has signed its 100th franchise owner. Launched two years ago, Voda has expanded to more than 250 locations in 30 states, fueled by rising demand for property restoration and health-focused cleaning services. This rapid growth underscores Voda’s strong appeal to entrepreneurs seeking recession-resilient businesses.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to our model, our incredible franchise partners, and the relentless focus of our operations and support teams,” said Dan Claps, Voda Cleaning & Restoration co-founder and CEO. “We’ve built Voda around operational excellence, a franchisee-first culture, and the vision of becoming a leading provider in our space from coast to coast. This milestone is just the beginning as we look toward our next 100 owners and bringing a new level of clean to more communities.”

At the heart of Voda’s success is its innovative two-in-one model, which combines immediate revenue opportunities through professional cleaning services with long-term, insurance-supported restoration work. This dual-service approach empowers franchise owners to build stable, diversified businesses serving both residential and commercial clients.

“Dan and I always envisioned building a brand that empowers entrepreneurs to thrive with a proven system, best-in-class support, and a meaningful mission,” said Zach Nolte, Voda Cleaning & Restoration co-founder and chief operations officer. “Crossing the 100-owner milestone validates that vision and shows that Voda is a brand built for long-term success.”

Looking ahead, Voda Cleaning & Restoration plans to leverage its momentum to further scale operations, strengthen franchisee support, and expand into high-demand markets including Nashville, South Miami, and New Orleans.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

