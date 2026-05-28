The Cleaning Standard Goes Live

The Cleaning Standard is now available for cleaning industry professionals. Created by longtime cleaning industry veterans Mike Pailliotet and Jim Pemberton, The Cleaning Standard was built to preserve decades of real-world cleaning knowledge while creating a more modern, useful, and professional online home for cleaners, suppliers, manufacturers, instructors, and consumers.

Many in the industry will recognize some of its roots in the former Mikey’s Board community. But The Cleaning Standard is not simply Mikey’s Board reborn. It is a broader platform built around education, searchable knowledge, professional development, healthier discussion, and practical tools for today’s cleaning industry.

At launch, the site includes more than 20 years of accumulated industry discussion and nearly 30,000 pages of searchable information covering carpet cleaning, upholstery, hard surface care, spotting, equipment, repairs, business operations, product discussions, and more.

The platform also includes professional forums, customer care resources, spotting guides, downloadable manuals, homeowner education areas, and AI-assisted help through the Pro-Helper Emergency Room, where cleaners can get fast, practical support when they need a second opinion.

A major goal of The Cleaning Standard is to move industry conversation away from the noise, shaming, hostility, and distraction that have become common on many online platforms. The site is designed to encourage experience-based discussion, mentorship, curiosity, and respectful disagreement.

“We wanted to build something that protects the best parts of our industry’s shared knowledge while leaving behind the worst parts of old internet culture,” Pailliotet said. “The goal is better answers, better cleaners, and ultimately better results for customers.”

Visitors can browse, read, and research much of the site for free. Paid memberships offer deeper participation, premium manuals, and additional professional resources.

The Cleaning Standard is currently expanding, with more manuals, training resources, directory features, and AI tools planned throughout 2026.

Visit The Cleaning Standard to learn more.