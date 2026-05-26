Rytech Restoration Expands to Full-Service Restoration

Rytech Restoration, a national property restoration franchise network serving residential, commercial, and industrial clients across 130 markets in 30 states, expanded its service capabilities to include contents services, structural cleaning, and full reconstruction marking a significant evolution from its long-established leadership in water damage restoration, mold remediation, and fire response.

The expansion builds directly on Rytech’s acquisition by Fortify Cos. in November 2025. Since joining the Fortify platform, Rytech has accelerated the buildout of full-service delivery across its network, combining Fortify’s operational infrastructure and capital investment with the centralized claims model Rytech has refined over three decades. Today, more than 40% of the Rytech network delivers end-to-end restoration through reconstruction with a full rollout planned across the network through the remainder of 2026.

For 30 years, Rytech has earned the confidence of national and regional carriers through a centralized claims management model that delivers the compliance, documentation discipline, and consistency that large-scale programs demand. That model, long proven in mitigation, is now the operational backbone for Rytech’s expanded full-service offering.

Carriers have increasingly required their most trusted mitigation partners to extend that same rigor into reconstruction. Carriers and property owners want one accountable partner, from first response through final walkthrough. Rytech is now that partner, at network scale.

“Carriers have been asking us to bring the Rytech standard to the entire claim,” Randy Kerlin, Rytech Restoration chief operations officer. “They trust us on mitigation—our compliance, our documentation, our centralized estimating and delivery model. Now we’re bringing that same disciplined, consistent experience from initial response through contents and full reconstruction. One partner. One process. One standard of excellence no matter where in the country the loss occurs.”

Rytech’s expanded service portfolio now spans the complete scope of residential and commercial property losses:

Water Damage Restoration—emergency response, extraction, drying, and monitoring. Mold Remediation—assessment, containment, removal, and clearance Fire & Smoke Damage Response—emergency mitigation and stabilization Contents Services—pack-out, cleaning, restoration, and storage of personal and commercial property Structural Cleaning—post-loss cleaning of building components, systems, and surfaces Full Reconstruction—complete rebuild and restoration of damaged structures from scope through certificate of completion

By bringing contents and reconstruction under the same centralized process that governs mitigation, Rytech eliminates the hand-offs that have long frustrated carriers, adjusters, and policyholders alike.

Rytech’s acquisition by Fortify Cos. was the catalyst for accelerating this transformation. Fortify’s mission is to unite leading restoration and property services brands under one operating and technology platform, giving national carriers and property owners a single, accountable partner capable of managing claims at scale with consistent outcomes.

Since the acquisition, Fortify has invested in expanding Rytech’s reconstruction capabilities across the network, deploying operational support, technology infrastructure, and resources that have enabled rapid scaling. The Fortify platform provides both the capital and the strategic infrastructure to take Rytech’s model national, faster than the company could have achieved independently.

“Rytech has spent 30 years building something that most of this industry has never been able to replicate: a centralized, carrier-grade delivery model that scales,” Kelly Brewer, Fortify Cos. CEO. “Our job at Fortify has been to invest in that model and extend it. Bringing full-service restoration to the Rytech network isn’t a new direction, it’s the natural next step for a company that has always been built around what carriers and property owners actually need.”

Today, more carriers are prioritizing partners who can manage the full claim lifecycle with the same discipline they have always demanded on mitigation: accurate scope, controlled costs, a great customer experience, and documentation that holds up under scrutiny. Rytech is built to deliver all of that across the full claim, not just the first phase.

Fragmented programs with separate vendors handling mitigation, contents, and reconstruction, can undermine those priorities. Scope gaps between phases inflate costs. Hand-offs create communication breakdowns. And documentation tends to fall apart precisely where carriers need it most: at the seams between service lines. The result can lead to increased severity, slower cycle times, and an unpleasant policyholder experience.

Rytech’s full-service offering eliminates those seams by design.

Fortify also believes something the industry doesn’t always say plainly: when a restoration partner is disciplined and transparent, what’s best for the carrier and what’s best for the property owner are the same thing. Accurate scope protects the carrier from unnecessary cost and ensures the owner’s property is fully restored. Faster cycle times reduce claim expense and get families back in their homes. Clear communication makes the adjuster’s job easier and gives a policyholder in a difficult moment the confidence that someone is genuinely looking after them.

Across the Rytech network, that commitment is backed by SOC 2 Type 2 certification, rigorous SLA compliance, and a centralized claims process built to meet the documentation and data security standards that carrier programs require. The same operating discipline that earned Rytech’s reputation on mitigation now governs every phase of the claim.

Rytech’s full-service expansion is well underway. More than 40% of the network today offers end-to-end restoration, including contents, structural cleaning, and full reconstruction. The rollout is structured to ensure every market coming online meets Rytech’s established standards for quality, compliance, and carrier-facing documentation for the full claim.

Rytech is actively expanding full-service availability across the network through 2026, with reconstruction capability being introduced in additional territories as markets are ready and new locations continue to come online throughout the year.