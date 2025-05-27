Why Your LinkedIn Strategy Is Failing—And How to Fix It Fast

May 27, 2025Jeff Cross
Troy Harrison

In today’s digital-first world of business, LinkedIn is more than just a professional profile—it’s a prospecting powerhouse.

Sales expert Troy Harrison, on a recent episode of Straight Talk!, outlined exactly how professionals should be leveraging LinkedIn in 2025 and beyond. His bottom line? If you’re not using LinkedIn well, you’re already falling behind.

“LinkedIn gives you legitimacy,” Harrison said. Especially among younger generations, LinkedIn is often the first place potential clients and partners will look to verify if you’re a real, credible professional. And if your profile is outdated, inactive, or generic? You’re missing opportunities before you even know they existed.

It Starts With Your Profile

A polished, purposeful profile is non-negotiable. Harrison urged professionals to update their profile photo with a clean, professional headshot—not a fishing trip photo. Then comes the tagline: “Don’t write it like a résumé objective,” he said.

Instead, explain how you help customers. Include accurate job history and make sure your current position is visible.

But just having a profile isn’t enough.

“A lot of salespeople say they use LinkedIn, and then I check their profiles and see no activity,” Harrison said.

A strong presence requires regular posts, thoughtful comments, and interactions that build visibility and relationships over time.

The Power of Engagement

Harrison explained that LinkedIn’s algorithm rewards useful, consistent content—but only the first post of the day is prioritized in people’s feeds. “You can post as much as you want, but only your first post gets real visibility,” he noted.

That’s why he recommends posting three times per week on different days, and making posts text-rich and relevant.

“People post things to get attention,” Harrison added. “So when you like, comment, or share someone’s content, you’re helping build a relationship—often without ever picking up the phone.”

Don’t Sell Too Soon

The number one mistake Harrison sees? Aggressive sales messages sent immediately after a connection request.

“People don’t connect on LinkedIn to get pitched,” he said. “They connect to network. LinkedIn prospecting is a slow play.”

His advice? After connecting, send a warm, non-pushy message and then spend time engaging with the new contact’s content. Wait at least 60 days before proposing a sales conversation.

“You’ll have a much better shot at landing the appointment,” Harrison said.

Automation With Authenticity

While Harrison admitted he uses automation tools to send connection requests, he keeps the message simple and human: “Thanks for connecting. Looking forward to getting to know you. Let me know if I can help.”

Every interaction after that is personal. He shared a recent example of rejecting a generic sales pitch and challenging the sender to tailor their message based on his actual profile and website. To her credit, she did—and landed an appointment.

“It has to make sense,” he emphasized. “If you’re going to sell, earn it.”

Catch Harrison at ISSA Show North America

Harrison will be diving even deeper into this topic during his upcoming session at ISSA Show North America 2025, in Las Vegas, titled How to Prospect in 2025 and Beyond. He promised a comprehensive look at building a sustainable prospecting strategy—combining cold calling, LinkedIn, and other tools—delivered in one of his favorite places: Mandalay Bay. For more info on ISSA Show North America, click here.  

To learn more about Harrison’s presentation, click here.

And one last teaser for attendees? “Watch The Princess Bride before the session,” Harrison said. “That’s your pre-work.”

For professionals ready to stop lurking on LinkedIn and start using it like a pro, Harrison’s playbook is clear: Show up, engage, build trust—and don’t fish where you haven’t laid the bait.

Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

