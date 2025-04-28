Kindness Isn’t Weakness

April 28, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Troy Harrison

In this episode of Straight Talk!, we dig into a refreshingly simple concept. Sales leadership expert Troy Harrison breaks down what may be the most powerful—and most overlooked—technique in effective sales management: Just being nice.

Too often, sales managers are taught a rigid formula: Hire. Dictate. Fire. But Harrison challenges this approach with a compelling call to lead with empathy, persuasion, and coaching.

Learn why kindness isn’t weakness—it’s a strategic advantage that builds stronger relationships, more productive teams, and better sales outcomes.

